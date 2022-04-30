The Warriors beat the Raiders 21-20 at Moreton Daily Stadium, Brisbane. Video / Sky Sport

Warriors' prop Matt Lodge has shrugged off criticism of the crucial late penalty call in Saturday's 21-20 win over the Raiders, saying that such incidents have become typical under the new rules.

The Warriors were trailing 20-18 with less than two minutes to play when Lodge was caught high by Raiders forward Corey Horsburgh, copping an arm across the face.

There was definite contact – if not particularly heavy – and Lodge stayed down, before a penalty was eventually awarded, after intervention from the bunker.

That allowed the Warriors to draw level, before a Shaun Johnson field goal clinched the victory in the second minute of golden point.

Lodge was criticised for making the most of the episode, but the former Broncos enforcer was unrepentant.

"The game has let those incidents get to that place," Lodge told the Herald. "I can count multiple times where players have laid down on me and I've been penalised and put my team in a bad position or been suspended."

"There were people laying down on Saturday. I don't personally like it but he hit me across the face and I need to get assessed just like every player in the game and that is what the game has turned into."

Lodge was also earlier placed on report for lifting his forearm in a tackle by Corey Harawira-Naera, as the Kiwi rushed up.

"I apologised straight away - it wasn't intentional," explained Lodge. "I saw him shoot off the line out of the corner of my eye – he was about to blindside me - and I had to brace myself. There was no malice."

It was a bizarre match. The Raiders were dominant, but the Warriors found a way to stay in the contest despite a 59 per cent completion rate and 17 errors.



"There are mixed emotions," said Lodge. "It was one of our worst performances of the year, but we came off the back of a tough game and had four days to prepare. It was good that the boys hung in there."

Matt Lodge of the New Zealand Warriors in action during the New Zealand Warriors v Canberra Raiders at Morton Daily Stadium in Redcliffe, Australia. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

While they struggled for rhythm, with continual mistakes and poor decisions, they showed spirit on defence, keeping Canberra scoreless in the second half.

"We had to tackle a lot due to our errors and after a game like last week everyone could have chucked in the towel and leaked some easy points," said Lodge. "But we came up with some good tackles and willingness and heart and held them out. That put us in the game at the end."

Lodge, who was again solid, with 16 runs for 137 metres and 29 tackle, had played a key role in lifting spirits after the 70-10 Anzac Day mauling in Melbourne.

"It's not easy to forget about it, but everyone had to come back and focus on bringing the game that got them to the NRL in the first place," said Lodge.

"I feel for some of those [young] guys; they carry the weight of the world on their shoulders at times, with pressure from fans and family. None of them go out there to play bad. They have an off night and get crucified for it but it doesn't mean they are not good players."

Daejarn Asi had an excellent club debut, after being parachuted into the squad early last week. The 21-year-old five eight, who has made 10 appearances for the North Queensland Cowboys over the last two seasons, set up two tries, kicked well and managed some big defensive plays, despite only taking part in one full training session.



"I met him at captain's run, I didn't really know him and he has ended up getting us a win," said Lodge. "He had some nice touches and he can build on that. It wasn't the best week for him to walk into but the boys are pretty welcoming."

Johnson's late intervention was also priceless. It sealed the Warriors' second extra time win this season and only their third since 2016, with the 31-year-old illustrating his composure when it matters most.

"He obviously loves those moments and that is what he brings," said Lodge. "Hopefully we can tidy up the rest of our attack and Shaun can build some more combos and play more footy."