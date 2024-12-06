Ben Robb at the 2024 New Zealand Darts Masters in Hamilton. Photo / Ben Francis
Christmas means one thing. Darts.
Every year in mid-December, the World Darts Championship at London’s Alexandra Palace lights up television screens across the globe with festive cheer and competitors throwing three small tungsten arrows at the dartboard, battling it out for the coveted Sid Waddell trophy and the $1 million prize.
This year, 29 nations are represented across the 92-player field, including New Zealand’s own “Big Rig” Ben Robb.
The 36-year-old Aucklander is hoping fortune is on his side as he prepares for his fifth trip to “Ally Pally” and most importantly that elusive win.
“I feel in control, I feel calm, excited and all the good things that come with it,” says Robb. “I should know what to expect. Everything that I think needs to be right is right, it’s just going to be up to me to see what I can do.”
Robb will face Connor Scutt in the opening round on December 17 (NZT) with the winner to face Damon Heta in the second round.
Despite his winless record at the world champs, it isn’t a true reflection of how well he’s played on the biggest stage.
Two of his performances – most notably at the 2022 world championships against Rusty-Jake Rodriguiez – left him unable to play any competitive darts for nearly five months heading in due to the Covid-19 lockdowns, and that showed with his performance. Last year he was arguably the better player when he lost to Richard Veenstra.
“For anybody who has been up there, they know it’s difficult, especially for us Kiwis being so far from home, which is the hardest challenge,” says Robb.
“You are by yourself, that’s the most difficult part, but being up there is a privilege and opportunity.”
The world champs have never been a happy hunting ground for Kiwis, with Cody Harris the only player to have reached the second round back in the 2019 edition.
When he takes the stage against Scutt, he will surpass Warren Parry for the record of most appearances. And despite the setbacks, Robb insists he is more resilient as he prepares for probably his toughest opponent to date, who heads into the tournament in excellent form.
Despite not holding a professional tour card, Scutt’s form on the second-tier Challenge Tour earned him regular opportunities on the Pro Tour and the chance to compete in two majors last month including a run to the quarter-finals of the Players Championships.
The pair have also met twice recently, and while Scutt holds the edge, Robb says that makes him more confident.
“Even though he’s in great form, I know what to expect from him,” added Robb. “He’s a no-nonsense guy. He backs himself and believes he can win.
“I feel confident, the match up is a good one and the rest of the world will look at him as the clear favourite, which is fair enough, but I believe I’m just as capable.
Regardless of what happens at the world champs, Robb will be hanging around in Europe as he will compete in the converted Q-School to try to win a coveted tour card.
Hundreds of darts players head to either Milton Keynes or Kalkar, Germany to compete for roughly 30 spots.