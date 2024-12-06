Robb will face Connor Scutt in the opening round on December 17 (NZT) with the winner to face Damon Heta in the second round.

Despite his winless record at the world champs, it isn’t a true reflection of how well he’s played on the biggest stage.

Two of his performances – most notably at the 2022 world championships against Rusty-Jake Rodriguiez – left him unable to play any competitive darts for nearly five months heading in due to the Covid-19 lockdowns, and that showed with his performance. Last year he was arguably the better player when he lost to Richard Veenstra.

“For anybody who has been up there, they know it’s difficult, especially for us Kiwis being so far from home, which is the hardest challenge,” says Robb.

“You are by yourself, that’s the most difficult part, but being up there is a privilege and opportunity.”

The world champs have never been a happy hunting ground for Kiwis, with Cody Harris the only player to have reached the second round back in the 2019 edition.

Ben Robb walks to the stage at the 2024 New Zealand Darts Masters in Hamilton. Photo / Ben Francis

When he takes the stage against Scutt, he will surpass Warren Parry for the record of most appearances. And despite the setbacks, Robb insists he is more resilient as he prepares for probably his toughest opponent to date, who heads into the tournament in excellent form.

Despite not holding a professional tour card, Scutt’s form on the second-tier Challenge Tour earned him regular opportunities on the Pro Tour and the chance to compete in two majors last month including a run to the quarter-finals of the Players Championships.

The pair have also met twice recently, and while Scutt holds the edge, Robb says that makes him more confident.

“Even though he’s in great form, I know what to expect from him,” added Robb. “He’s a no-nonsense guy. He backs himself and believes he can win.

“I feel confident, the match up is a good one and the rest of the world will look at him as the clear favourite, which is fair enough, but I believe I’m just as capable.

Regardless of what happens at the world champs, Robb will be hanging around in Europe as he will compete in the converted Q-School to try to win a coveted tour card.

Hundreds of darts players head to either Milton Keynes or Kalkar, Germany to compete for roughly 30 spots.

Fellow New Zealander Haupai Puha created history last year when he became the first Kiwi to claim his. Robb would love to join Puha on tour, but for now, his focus is on Scutt.

“I know he’s going to bring it, and I know I’m in for a hard match. I feel up for it. If I can play my game, I can compete with anybody.”

Seventeen-year-old sensation Luke Littler is currently the favourite to win the world champs, with defending champion Luke Humphries in second.

The duo have jousted plenty of times this year, but Humphries holds the edge, winning their final clash before the world champs.

The last player to win back-to-back titles was Gary Anderson in 2015-16.



