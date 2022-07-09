Warriors fans will be hoping to have a few extra home matches in 2023 to make up for lost time. Photo / Photosport

Warriors fans will be hoping to have a few extra home matches in 2023 to make up for lost time. Photo / Photosport

We asked every NRL team whether they would bring a home game to New Zealand in 2023. Here's what they replied.

The Warriors remain hopeful of extra matches in New Zealand in 2023, though the next few weeks will be key in converting discussions to deals.

After their enforced absence since August 2019, there has been a concerted push to bring additional NRL content to this country next year, to both regenerate the sport here and also as a gesture after the Warriors' 56 consecutive games in Australia.

There is no chance of an entire season here but a realistic target could be between three and five extra matches.

That best-case scenario could see two thirds of the campaign on home soil (16/25). Aside from the potential performance ramifications, it would be a massive boost in many other areas.

"We are working through what we can do with the clubs and with the NRL," Warriors chief executive Cameron George told the Weekend Herald. "They are starting to look at the draw process and clubs will be able to look at where they are playing. We are trying to get as much content as possible."

George said rival clubs have been supportive - "If we have got ideas, they are bloody keen to look at them."

The Weekend Herald canvassed all 16 clubs, asking if they would be willing to bring a home game against the Warriors to New Zealand.

Six teams (Rabbitohs, Sharks, Storm, Tigers, Dragons and Titans) were open to the idea.

The Eels, Roosters, Cowboys and Redcliffe Dolphins ruled out the possibility – mainly due to existing contractual obligations – while the Broncos, Knights and Sea Eagles preferred not to comment.

The Bulldogs, Raiders and Panthers did not reply.

However, despite any good intentions, the main aspect of the equation will be economic, as it will cost around $300,000 per match to cover the visiting clubs' costs and share of revenue they would otherwise have earned at home.

"It all comes down to money," admitted George.

The Warriors will need to find sponsors or other stakeholders (like local governments or stadiums) to underwrite games, or hope the NRL can contribute.

The 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup presents an opportunity, with Stadium Australia, Leichhardt Oval, Sydney Football Stadium, Suncorp Stadium and AAMI Park (Melbourne) all blocked out for periods of between six and nine weeks, leaving six NRL teams without a home ground.

"They are looking for solutions in terms of stadiums and we are trying to provide those," said George.

However it isn't completely straightforward, as Eden Park, Waikato Stadium, Wellington Stadium and the Dunedin indoor arena will also be unavailable during that time, cutting down local options.

But George remains optimistic and believes it is imperative that the NRL takes a proactive approach to increase the offering in the local market next year.

"Yes the Warriors will benefit from it," said George. "But it is actually a bigger question for the game about relaunching the sport back in New Zealand. Until [last weekend], we hadn't played here since August 2019. They can't just come back here, switch the light on and expect 'Rugby league, we are back'. That is the bigger question; what is going to be done for the game here next year?"

NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo was supportive but reluctant to go into specifics.

"We are always thinking about ways we can facilitate clubs potentially relocating matches to New Zealand, working with the different councils, working with the Warriors, working with the clubs on facilitating that," Abdo told the Weekend Herald.

"It's difficult, because there are a few constraints but hopefully next year we can see not just Warriors' home games but potentially other clubs playing home games in New Zealand."