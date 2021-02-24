Watch live: Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron Mastercard Superyacht Regatta

The Superyacht Miss Silver. RNZYS / Sideline.live

The first superyacht regatta in the world for over a year takes place in Auckland today with the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron Mastercard Superyacht Regatta.

Eight superyachts are competing, including: Tawera, Sassafras, Aschanti IV, Silvertip, Catalina, Miss Silver, Imagine, and Whirlwind.

All of the entries are a wide range selection of superyachts from the classic Aschanti IV, to the fine lines of Miss Silver.

The event is part of the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadrons 150th year celebrations, a major milestone for New Zealand's largest sporting club.

-Morning Session: 10.55am–12.10pm

-Afternoon Session: 2pm – 330pm