Watch: Junior Fa's warning to Joseph Parker - 'I'm going to box his brain off'

In just less than three weeks, Junior Fa will step into the ring for the fight of his life in the Stonewood Homes Joseph Parker v Junior Fa showdown.

But Fa, who considers himself New Zealand's top boxer, isn't fazed.

"This is basically going to see who the best fighter in New Zealand is. I believe I'm the best professional boxer here, he believes that he is. I'm going to box his brain off and I'm going to score him for 12 rounds. If he gets hurt along the way, I'm going to drop him and keep him down," said Fa.

Heavyweight boxers Junior Fa and Joseph Parker face off at a press conference. Photo / Photosport

The 31-year-old grew up in South Auckland just like Parker, and said things are very close to home between the two of them. Fa is most excited about this fight because it will be in front of all his family and friends.

"It's going to be great because it's been a while since I've done that.

"Each week that passes by really just seems like a wink of an eye. It's just going past real quick and the day's going to arrive very soon and I've got to make sure that I'm fully prepared to the best of my ability and that's what I'm doing, I'm training the house down.

"It'll be disrespectful if I don't give my best.

"Every single fight that I go into, I give 100 per cent anyway but there's just a bit more focus in this one."

Fa also has a prediction for what's next.

"After I win this fight, it's going to boost me up in the rankings which could possibly get me in for a title shot as well, so I'm looking forward to all of those kinds of gifts that would come with this fight."