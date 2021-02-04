Watch: Joseph Parker on the South Auckland spot that inspired his boxing career

Three weeks out from Joseph Parker's heavyweight blockbuster bout against Junior Fa, the 29-year-old former world champion has gone back to where it all started.

Parker, who faces Fa on December 27 in the eagerly awaited all-Kiwi, all-Pasifika clash sponsored by Stonewood Homes, has been spending some time at Ambury Regional Park in Mangere, South Auckland - a spot which he used to visit as a kid with his family and that still holds a special place in his heart.

"Just being here with my brother John motivates us and inspires us to go out there and do what we love," said Parker.

"When we were younger, we would come here and we always had this thing where we wanted to be champions of the world, we wanted to do this, do that. Now that we would've reached the top of our sport, it's good to come back here where it all started and just mix and mingle.

"For those here at the park that see us, it gives them motivation that they can also achieve good things, or big things in life."

Parker last fought Shawndell Winters just under a year ago as part of his comeback following consecutive defeats - the only of his professional career - to Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte in 2018.

"It's good to be around real people. This keeps us humble, keeps us relaxed and keeps us wanting more training."

Joseph Parker. Photo / Photosport

Parker and Fa grew up in the same South Auckland neighbourhood and have history stretching back to their amateur days - facing each other four times, both coming away with two wins.

"I will be fighting 100 per cent. Junior Fa will be fighting 100 per cent. There's a lot of talk saying this, saying that, but once we get in the ring, we want to bash each other, as hard as we can," Parker said.

"After the fight we can be friends, after I knock him out and hold him up and say good fight brother."