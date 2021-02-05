Boxing: David Higgins speaks on his special relationship with heavyweight Joseph Parker ahead of Junior Fa bout

It has been a long and largely prosperous road for Kiwi heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker and David Higgins.

Later this month, one of the more pivotal bouts during their working relationship will take place in Joseph Parker v Junior Fa, sponsored by Stonewood Homes, on February 27 at Auckland's Spark Arena.

The pair linked up back in 2012 when Higgins penned a six-year management deal with Parker. After its conclusion the 29-year-old fighter went down a different avenue, signing with Brit Eddie Hearn's promoter Matchroom Boxing in 2019.

However, the bond the Parker had established with Higgins was such that he wanted the latter to stick around as an assistant manager.

"For me throughout my career, the reason I've stuck with David is because he's very honest and he's very open about teaching me the business of boxing," Parker says.

"He has our best interests at heart and he's always going to go out there and get the best deal, get the best fights and I can trust him with my career and my heart that he'll do the right thing for us."

Joseph Parker, David Higgins and Craig Stanaway during a press conference. Photo / Photosport

To say the relationship has been successful is somewhat of an understatement. In that stretch since his first professional fight in 2012, Parker has garnered a 27-2 career record, and held the WBO Heavyweight title which he successfully defended on two occasions.

He's now entering one of the more important periods of his career. After his rise up the boxing ranks he took a tumble in 2018 with back-to-back losses to two of the division's best in Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte.

Since then, Parker's been on the comeback trail with three victories, with his upcoming bout against Fa the next challenge.

Both men will need to dust off the cobwebs with Parker last fighting in February 2020, while Fa entered the ring last in November 2019.

David Higgins and Joseph Parker during a training session. Photo / Photosport

It also marks a special achievement for Higgins and his organisation Duco Events, which will host the fight, offering a sense of excitement following the anxiety of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"When Covid hit I had a slight panic," Higgins said.

"I've had events make a couple million bucks, I've had events lose a million dollars, I've nearly gone bankrupt, been around the block, but I've never seen a pandemic like that and there was massive uncertainty."

Through Higgins' business woes, the confirmation of the event in three weeks means more to him than just keeping his company afloat.

"If we in some small way have contributed to the fabric of sports and entertainment in New Zealand then that makes us happy and something to feel proud about."