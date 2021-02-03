Watch: David Nyika finds his purpose in the boxing ring

David Nyika, one of New Zealand's most exciting boxing prospects, has opened up about difficult times before his decision to turn professional.

Nyika will make his professional boxing debut in the undercard of the Joseph Parker-Junior Fa heavyweight showdown later this month in a cruiserweight bout against 3-0 Jesse Maio.

The dual Commonwealth Games gold medallist and qualified Olympian said turning professional was a long time coming.

"I've been thinking of turning professional since the day I stepped into a boxing ring," he said. "A lot of my knowledge of boxing stems from some of the all-time greats – the Sugar Ray Robinsons, the Sugar Ray Leonards, the Muhammad Alis.

"They are all known for their feats in the professional realm. It's always something that I've wanted to do and I guess I've come towards the end of my life expectancy as an apprentice."

Nyika said he went through a period of soul searching over lockdown, which ultimately led to him finding his purpose.

"Covid's obviously shaken the whole world up in one way or another. I had the blues coming out of lockdown because I realised there's no foreseeable future for me in amateur boxing.

"I felt like I didn't really have a job, have a purpose. As an athlete, my purpose is to be constantly improving who I am. Being able to make this decision to progress my career, it's been tough but it's also exciting.

"It's one of the only things keeping me sane and driving me forward at the moment."

The 25-year-old is excited to show the Kiwi public what he's about on February 27.

"I know that this is one of the biggest events in New Zealand boxing history. I'm aware that people have been anticipating my professional debut and I'm excited to give the people what they want to see.

"I feel like I've done my time and I've been humbled by the sport – I've had injuries and setbacks. But I can also appreciate the love that I receive from my supporters from New Zealand. And I think I'm only going to use the crowd to boost me and to continue on that pathway forwards."