Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad’s move to centre is not an indication of what’s to come for the Warriors, even as the club looks to find balance with Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.
Since his return from rugby union at the start of the year, Tuivasa-Sheck is yet to hit the same heights he did during his first stint at the club - albeit in a different position to the one he won the NRL’s Dally M medal in six years ago.
Tuivasa-Sheck’s first spell with the Warriors saw him have complete dominion over the fullback position.
However, that No 1 jersey now solely belongs to Nicoll-Klokstad, who himself was forced to leave the Warriors for the Canberra Raiders after he was unable to dislodge Tuivasa-Sheck from the fullback position after he came through the club’s junior ranks.
Instead, Tuivasa-Sheck has spent most of 2024 playing at centre, even if his best moments have come playing at fullback covering for Nicoll-Klostad and Taine Tuaupiki.
“We lost two centres this week,” said Webster. “He’s not [been] dropped or anything like that.
“We’ve got Taine sitting there, who’s a really good player. I just want to make sure we’ve got a really good 17. He can certainly play centre better than Taine can. I just want to put the team on that I think can win this week.
“There’s not a lot behind it. This isn’t a positional switch where he’s going to become the centre.
“It’s just one of those things this week.”
For Nicoll-Klokstad himself, chatter over the No 1 jersey is nothing new.
“He deserves it. He deserves to be celebrated in whatever position he plays.
“It’s all about what I can contribute to the team in my own way, and just running with that.”
Meanwhile, while outside of his preference at fullback, shifting to the centres is nothing new for Nicoll-Klokstad. His time in the Warriors’ juniors side was played at centre before his first-grade debut in 2017.