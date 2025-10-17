Harry Inch of the Crusaders during a Super Rugby pre-season rugby match for Crusaders against the Blues. Photo / www.photosport.nz

Harry Inch will be a Warrior until at least the end of 2027 after the New Zealand NRL franchise confirmed they’d signed the 19-year-old rugby player today.

The Nelson College product had forged an impressive junior rugby career that saw him selected for New Zealand Secondary Schools in 2024 and the Crusaders U20 squad in 2025.

Harry Inch in action for Nelson College against Hamilton Boys High. Photo / Photosport

He’d also spent time with the full Crusaders squad earlier this year before linking up with Tasman’s NPC squad - where he was in the first year of a 3-year deal.

“We’ve been interested in Harry for some time and we’re delighted to sign him,” said One New Zealand Warriors general manager recruitment, pathways and development Andrew McFadden.