Follow the action as Mea Motu, Lani Daniels, Jerome Pampellone and more take to the ring in Whangārei.

When Lani Daniels beat Alrie Meleisea to claim the vacant IBF world heavyweight title in May, it was a moment she doubted would ever come to fruition.

Now, she has the opportunity to become a two-weight world champion.

After a successful defence of her belt in August, Daniels will now drop to light heavyweight on Saturday night in Whangārei for a chance to claim the IBF world title in a second weight class against Australian Desley Robinson (5-1).

That will be one of two world title bouts on the card, with Mea Motu putting her IBO super bantamweight belt on the line against India’s Chandni Mehra (12-4-1).

Motu came into the week with a chip on her shoulder after being bumped off the No 1 spot in the IBF rankings by Ramla Ali of the UK. Motu didn’t take too kindly to being dropped to the number-two spot as she eyes a future unification bout against IBF champion Ellie Scotney.

“Ramla Ali is above me. I don’t understand how she is and has become number one, because I’m definitely better than her. I should’ve stayed number one, and I should be fighting Ellie,” Motu said.

Light heavyweight Jerome Pampellone will be looking to continue his surge, taking on the toughest test of his career in Mixcan boxer Rogelio Media. Medina has far more experience than Pampellone with a 41-9 record, and has fought several world champions.

Should Pampellone get the job done, it would be a further statement that he is ready to take on ranked opponents and make a charge towards a world title fight of his own.

Earlier on the card, super flyweight Zain Adams (4-0) will meet Thailand’s Patthaphi Camton (3-0), while Roseanna Cox (1-0) meets Trish Vaka (1-6) at a catchweight.

Northland NPC star Matt Matich will also appear on the card in a corporate bout against Kurt Benney.