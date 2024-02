The Black Ferns and All Blacks Sevens sides chase another Kiwi tournament clean-sweep in Vancouver.

The Ferns edged hosts Canada in their semifinal 15-7 while the All Blacks Sevens held off France to make their final 28-26.

First the Ferns will take on France in their final at approximately 1.43pm - then the men go up against Argentina at 2.23pm.

Follow the live blog below for updates.