A UK grandmother died after she was hit on the head by a rugby ball as she watched her grandson play, an inquest has heard.
Somerset woman Jennifer Selwood was hit while watching a game at Taunton Rugby Football Club and suffered a brain bleed, the BBC reported.
She died two weeks later.
The inquest, held in the Somerset town of Wells, heard evidence that Selwood suffered from diabetes and a blood disorder which would cause “risk of significant bleeding”.
Her husband Colin said the pair were watching their grandson on January 12, 2020, when a stray ball from a game on an adjacent pitch hit the much-loved grandma on the head.