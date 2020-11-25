Tri Nations rugby: All Blacks meet Taika Waititi and Idris Elba ahead of Argentina clash

Taika Waititi, Beauden Barrett, Sam Cane and Idris Elba. Photo / Twitter

The All Black welcomed the company of 'Hollywood's finest' ahead of their final hit-out of the year.

Ian Foster's side have been training in Sydney for Saturday's Tri nations test against Argentina in Newcastle and spent yesterday rubbing shoulders with New Zealand-born Oscar-winning director Taika Waititi and English star Idris Elba.

All Blacks captain Sam Cane and star Beauden Barrett were snapped with Waititi and Elba before a group picture was taken of the team.

"Humbling experience for the boys, meeting two of Hollywood's finest," All Blacks twitter posted.

Waititi is in Australia for the filming of Thor: Love and Thunder, while Elba, who wore the team's famous shirt, is in Sydney for the filming of Three Thousand Years of Longing.

The All Blacks in a group photo with Taika Waititi and Idris Elba. Photo / Twitter

Meanwhile, the All Blacks have just two days left to prepare for their rematch against Los Pumas, who they lost to for the first time earlier this month.

Assistant coach John Plumtree said they had to carefully plan their approach with a bye last week, but admitted they got a bit carried away.

"The intensity was a little bit higher than usual because of the bye week and then we had a really good intense session [yesterday] where we sort of got the feeling that the boys are ready to go now," Plumtree said. "We had to hold them back a little bit."

"We're just enjoying getting back to work after having a week with no test at the end of it, where this week feels great around being able to get back to work."

The team to play Argentina will be named today.