French rugby great Christophe Dominici who helped stun All Blacks in famous wins passes away

Christophe Dominici celebrates his side's World Cup quarter-final win over the All Blacks in 2007. Photosport/Panoramic

Former French rugby winger Christophe Dominici has passed away suddenly at age 48, according to French media.

The rugby great had a brilliant career for France and club side Stade Francais including playing a pivotal role in the semifinal win over the All Blacks at the 1999 Rugby World Cup.

He was also in the French side that shocked the All Blacks in the quarter-final stage eight years later in Cardiff.

Dominici played 67 games for France, scoring 25 tries. He retired from the game in 2008 having played in three World Cups including the 1999 final defeat to Australia. He won four Six Nations titles and two grand slams with France.

His try turned the tide in the 1999 semifinal, giving France the lead after trailing 24-10 shortly after halftime. They went onto win 43-31 in on of the biggest shocks in the tournament's history.

Dominici would come off the bench eight years later when France upset the All Blacks at the biggest stage in rugby once again - the 20-18 win at Millennium Stadium. He retired from test rugby at the end of the 2007 tournament.

"It is with immense sadness that the Stade Francis learns of the death of Christophe Dominici," his former club said in a statement.