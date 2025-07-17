England forward Beth Mead and defender Esme Morgan celebrate their victory at the end of the Uefa Women's Euro 2025 quarter-final football against Sweden in Zurich. Photo / AFP

England have roared into the semifinals of Women’s Euro 2025 after coming back from two goals down to beat Sweden 3-2 on penalties and continue their title defence.

Nine penalties were missed in an eventful shootout in Zurich after the match finished 2-2 after extra-time thanks to Lucy Bronze and Michelle Agyemang’s quick-fire strikes just as England looked to be limping out of the tournament.

The reigning European champions were staring at elimination with 11 minutes remaining in normal time after Kosovare Asllani, who opened the scoring with her 50th international goal in the second minute, and Stina Blackstenius shot Sweden into a two-goal lead at half-time.

But Sarina Wiegman’s team will face Italy, who are in the last four for the first time since 1997, in Geneva on Tuesday after a sensational comeback.

Defeat ended Sweden’s bid for a first major honour since winning the first official Euros back in 1984, Peter Gerhardsson’s team falling in the most painful of fashions.