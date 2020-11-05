Trainer Jamie Richards targets big Group 1 double with Need I Say More and Melody Belle

Need I Say More is the favourite for the $500,000 Guineas at Riccarton. Photo / Trish Dunell

Training phenomenon Jamie Richards says he isn't worried about a wide draw for Need I Say More in the first leg of a mega Group 1 double for his stable on Saturday.

But dig a little deeper and Richards admits the final searching 200m of the 2000 Guineas is a journey into the unknown.

Richards is no stranger to chasing huge doubles, having had several Saturdays in the last two years when he has had chances to win major races both here and in Australia.

He gets that again on Saturday with Need I Say More the favourite for the $500,000 Guineas at Riccarton while the stable darling Melody Belle is second favourite for the A$2 million Mackinnon Stakes at Flemington.

The young trainer is certain both horses go into their races in perfect order after big last-start wins but, while Melody Belle is well proven over her 2000m trip tomorrow, Need I Say More steps up from 1400m to 1600m.

He is not alone there — few of his Guineas rivals have raced over 1600m, which can be extremely testing on the vast Riccarton expanses that leave nowhere to hide.

There is no doubting Need I Say More's class, as he showed when free-wheeling in front in the Sarten Memorial at Te Rapa last start before kicking clear.

But he is by a sprinting stallion in No Nay Never although his Fastnet Rock dam Bo Bardi did place at 2000m as a 3-year-old.

Still, his natural racing style would suggest he may not relish the 1600m quite as much as key rival and Hawke's Bay Guineas winner Aegon, who should sit midfield and pounce late.

"I think he might end up as a sprinter next season but I think we can get away with a mile against his own age group," says Richards.

It would be easier to do so if Opie Bosson could jump Need I Say More to the lead and dictate an easy tempo, especially around the sweeping Riccarton home bend, but barrier 10 puts plenty of horses between him and the rail.

"I am not too worried about that," says Richards.

"I think Opie can roll forward on him from out there at his own tempo rather than being forced to kick up to keep his spot.

"So I don't think it is a bad thing at all. But whether he gets the 1600m, I think he will, but we will find out."

Richards has already had a win in his planning of Melody Belle's campaign with the Mackinnon clearly now the right target to return to Australia for.

It lacks most of the big-name Cox Plate stars from two weeks ago and has become a very winnable race for the Kiwi mare who was a huge second in it last year.

"We feel like we have some unfinished business in this race," says Richards.

"She was unlucky then and many of the Europeans have bypassed this race so it looks the perfect race for her."

Arcadia Queen, who was fifth in the Cox Plate when not suited by the wet track, is the favourite and logical danger but she has never won on anything wetter than a good track, whereas Melody Belle would handle any conditions so any rain in Melbourne would aid the Kiwi mare.

Melbourne Cup-winning jockey Jye McNeil has been engaged to ride Melody Belle as she looks to join Sunline as New Zealand's most successful Group 1 winner with 13.