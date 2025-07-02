Jerricoop will contest the OTL Group LTD Hurdle (2800m) at Te Rapa on Saturday. Photo / Race Images

Harvey Wilson always kept a close eye on Jerricoop at Waverley and his vision for the gelding has come to life this year, as he prepares to step up in grade in Saturday’s OTL Group LTD Hurdle (2800m) at Te Rapa.

Previously trained by local horsewoman Erin Hocquard, Jerricoop collected two victories over staying trips and performed in rain-affected ground, the perfect formula for a jumper. After showing interest in the 7-year-old, Wilson welcomed him into his stable just under a year ago.

“Erin trains in Waverley and is often next to us at the track, so we see a lot of her,” Wilson said. “We used to say that we’d love to get this horse as a jumper, and now we have.

“He hadn’t done any jumping at all when we got him and he took a little bit of teaching, but once he cottoned on, he’s been good.”

Despite the relatively short turnaround, Jerricoop has performed like a seasoned professional in his two jumping starts to date, placing on debut behind Yolo before scoring a comprehensive maiden victory at Te Aroha a fortnight ago.