Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Racing

Waikato breeder Simon Lawson’s bargain mare purchase leads to stakes win

By Joshua Smith
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Waikato horseman Simon Lawson. Photo / Angelique Bridson

Waikato horseman Simon Lawson. Photo / Angelique Bridson

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Waikato horseman Simon Lawson has an eye for a bargain, and the product of one of his purchases turned into his first stakes winner over the weekend.

As Waikato Stud’s dry mare manager for a couple of years, Lawson was looking to get into breeding himself a few years ago

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Racing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Racing