Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Racing

Southland horse racing trainer Robert Dennis targets Ashburton with five runners

By Joshua Smith
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Chevron will contest the Winter Cup Trial Gallagher Insurance (1400m) at Ashburton on Thursday. Photo / Race Images

Chevron will contest the Winter Cup Trial Gallagher Insurance (1400m) at Ashburton on Thursday. Photo / Race Images

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

It’s a case of Plan B for Southland trainer Robert Dennis when he heads to Ashburton on Thursday with a quintet of runners.

Three of his team were entered to compete at Wingatui on Sunday but were forced to look elsewhere after the meeting was abandoned because of deteriorating track

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Racing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Racing