Cleese will resume action in Wednesday's Arawa Park Hotel Rotorua 1560 at Arawa Park. Photo / Race Images

Cambridge gelding Cleese will make his first appearance at the races in more than nine months when he heads to Arawa Park on Wednesday to contest the Arawa Park Hotel Rotorua 1560.

The 7-year-old son of Sweet Orange was last sighted on raceday when runner-up behind Group 3 performer Nest Egg at Ellerslie last September, with trainer John Bell nursing a couple of niggly issues with the gelding.

Bell reported Cleese is now in full fettle and he is looking forward to his gelding resuming on Wednesday, albeit at a distance further than intended.

“He has been away for a while but he is probably one of the most improved horses in the stable,” Bell said.

“We had to put him in that race because there was nothing else around for him. I would have liked to have gone to a 1400m but he will run a nice race over 1560m.