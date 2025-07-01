“He will be a bit fresh, of course, but he hasn’t run a bad race in his life and I am very pleased to have him back.”
Cleese was set to lumber 61.5kg but will get some weight relief courtesy of apprentice jockey Sam McNab’s 4kg claim.
Bell has yet to map out the rest of Cleese’s preparation and said Wednesday’s performance will dictate his next target.
“We will get through this one and assess his fitness as to where we head,” he said. “We will take it race by race.”
Looking ahead to the weekend, Bell will have just one runner at Te Rapa on Saturday but has yet to decide which race they will target.
Ata Rangi is dual nominated for the OTL Group LTD Hurdle (2800m) and John Young Family 2400, but he said retirement is looming for the 9-year-old gelding with the lack of jumping opportunities available to him now he has won his maiden hurdle.
“I have him in the hurdle but he is going to come up against horses that have won five or six races, so that doesn’t thrill me at all,” Bell said. “I am looking for a 0-1 or 0-2 hurdle, which they don’t have anymore.
“I have got him in the 2400m as well. If we can’t get suitable races for jumping, he will probably be retired.”
– LOVERACING.NZ News Desk