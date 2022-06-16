Blues halfback Finlay Christie. Photo / Photosport

OPINION:

An observation...

Plenty has been made of the Richie Mo'unga/Beauden Barrett face-off tomorrow night but the battle of the number nines has gone under the radar.

Bryn Hall and Mitchell Drummond fill a unique space in the Crusaders set-up in that unlike virtually every other member that fill jerseys 1-15, they've never really been seriously mentioned as All Blacks contenders – even if Drummond does have a test cap.

They've always been lower on the pecking order, yet their role in the Crusaders' success of recent seasons is crucial. Each seems to sync with Mo'unga and the tempo of the game in a seamless way where you almost don't notice their presence on the park or when one replaces each other.

In contrast, Finlay Christie has been in unmissable form this season for the Blues and his speed to the breakdown, quick pass and strength of decision has been immaculate and well deserving of another All Blacks call-up.

In the big games this year, Christie has more often than not gone the full 80 or close to it – rare for a halfback in this era. Blues coach Leon MacDonald trusts his instincts in the big moments.

An explanation...

Rugby needs to simplify its messaging on and off the park, especially around player judicial sanctions. Salesi Rayasi was hauled before the judiciary for copping four yellow cards in a season and was subsequently handed a one-week ban, albeit one rather meaningless as the Hurricanes' season was over.

Pablo Matera was also summoned for four yellow cards including two last week against the Chiefs and managed to get off.

I've no doubt the law was applied correctly but to the average fan, they would have seen a double standard and a grey area. Perhaps it should be as simple as four yellow cards triggering an automatic ban.

A question...

Have two opposing brothers captained against each other in the final of a major sports event before? I guess you could look to the NFL's Manning brothers for a similar tale, or Venus and Serena's battles in grand slam deciders.

Let's see who can get in the ear of referee Ben O'Keeffe better tomorrow.

A prediction...

Both teams will get cards in this game. The Blues are the second worst in the competition this year with 11 yellows, while the Crusaders have only copped a comparatively angelic six. The halo switches for red cards, with the Crusaders seeing four players go compared to their counterparts' two.

A suggestion...

Match Fit on Three is compelling viewing and the best local made TV I've seen in years. The concept - overseen by NZR board member Bailey Mackey's production company – of getting a band of ex-pro rugby players to play one last professional match was first done a couple of years ago, but this season has extra poignancy given the late Inga Tuigamala's involvement.

I was late to the party on season one given a reluctance to watch reality TV, but the second season so far is just as compelling as the first. It's won me over.