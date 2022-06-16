Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|RugbyUpdated

Tight Five with Elliott Smith: The under-the-radar battle that could shape Super Rugby Pacific final

3 minutes to read
Blues halfback Finlay Christie. Photo / Photosport

Blues halfback Finlay Christie. Photo / Photosport

NZ Herald
By Elliott Smith

OPINION:

An observation...

Plenty has been made of the Richie Mo'unga/Beauden Barrett face-off tomorrow night but the battle of the number nines has gone under the radar.

Bryn Hall and Mitchell Drummond fill a unique

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.