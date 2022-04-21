Joseph Parker to serve as backup for Tyson Fury, and the Chiefs take on the Waratahs all in action this weekend as Cheree Kinnear and Christopher Reive preview what's to come. Video / NZ Herald

Joseph Parker to serve as backup for Tyson Fury, and the Chiefs take on the Waratahs all in action this weekend as Cheree Kinnear and Christopher Reive preview what's to come. Video / NZ Herald

Newstalk ZB rugby commentator Elliott Smith analyses the latest from the world of rugby.

An observation…

A tricky balance exists between Super Rugby players offering post-game opinions on officiating versus the need to respect the referee. NZR head of professional rugby Chris Lendrum acknowledged this week on a call with reporters that neither Aaron Smith nor Ardie Savea were pulled up by Sanzaar after their impassioned TV interviews for code of conduct breaches, so they didn't cross the line. Both channelled the frustration into their interviews. Anything less would have been disingenuous on their part. Chasing personalities and emotion out of the game wouldn't be much fun at all, especially for someone like Smith who has developed into one of the game's best interviews in recent years.

A suggestion...

Super Rugby at a ground like Trafalgar Park would appeal. Photo / photosport.nz

Regardless of whether the Super Round in AFL-mad Melbourne works, it's a concept that has legs. The weekend should be taken to provincial New Zealand, regions that have been ignored for years on end by some of their Super Rugby franchise areas. The Tasman region and Hawke's Bay spring to mind - they have grounds with lights to handle the six games, but are also destination regions in New Zealand for travellers out of Australia. Would it boost the coffers as much as this weekend in Melbourne will? Probably not. But it would to an extent stop the idea that Super Rugby is a competition for just the five main centres.

A prediction...

Tom Wright of the Brumbies celebrates after scoring a try against Fijian Drua. Photo / Getty

The Brumbies have lucked in to a dream draw for the rest of Super Rugby Pacific and Kiwi fans would be wise not to underestimate them. I can see them ending up with a home playoff at the least. After venturing to Melbourne for the Super Round against the Highlanders, they host the Hurricanes at home, then play the Chiefs in Hamilton before hosting the Crusaders and Blues in consecutive rounds in Canberra and then a trip to Mount Smart against Moana Pasifika. The Blues were able to do it on a Friday night in Christchurch but can they do it on a cold night in Canberra?

A question...

Who did Moana Pasifika annoy so much to be entangled in seemingly every Covid-19 issue in this competition? They won't know what's hit them in 2023 when they get to play weekends with proper breaks in between. After their outbreak at the start of the campaign and then having opponents impacted during the campaign, I'm guessing it's no longer a surprise at Moana HQ when the phone rings from Sanzaar telling them their game is off.

An explanation...

England are a force in the women's Six Nations. Photo / Getty

The women's Six Nations doesn't get any media coverage here, but it's worth a look on two fronts. 1) England are in imperious form, destroying teams at will and playing on a different planet to their counterparts – good luck to any team trying to stop them at the World Cup this year - and 2) the engagement is huge. Strong crowds, games discussed in media with the same respect as men and a naming right sponsor in video social networking giant TikTok opening the competition to new markets. Because I'm over 30, I'll never join TikTok in my life but the influence of one of the biggest platforms in the world wanting their name alongside the competition is significant.