Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Tight Five with Elliott Smith: The Australian Super Rugby team that could surprise Kiwis

3 minutes to read
Joseph Parker to serve as backup for Tyson Fury, and the Chiefs take on the Waratahs all in action this weekend as Cheree Kinnear and Christopher Reive preview what's to come. Video / NZ Herald

Joseph Parker to serve as backup for Tyson Fury, and the Chiefs take on the Waratahs all in action this weekend as Cheree Kinnear and Christopher Reive preview what's to come. Video / NZ Herald

NZ Herald

Newstalk ZB rugby commentator Elliott Smith analyses the latest from the world of rugby.

An observation…

A tricky balance exists between Super Rugby players offering post-game opinions on officiating versus the need to respect the