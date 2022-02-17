Voyager 2021 media awards
Sport|Rugby

Tight Five with Elliott Smith: A bold prediction about the future of rugby

4 minutes to read
Rieko Ioane, Samuel Whitelock and Codie Taylor of the All Blacks perform the haka. Photo / Getty Images.

NZ Herald
By Elliott Smith

Elliott Smith breaks down the biggest talking points from the world of rugby.

A prediction:

For the first of my Tight Five columns, I'll make a bold prediction: World Rugby's Nations Championship will get the

