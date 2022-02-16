The Chiefs are well positioned to make a big run in 2022. Photo / Photosport

The Herald's previews of the six New Zealand-based Super Rugby franchises continue with the Chiefs.

What a difference a couple of years can make. In 2020, the Chiefs were missing Brodie Retallick, the locking department was filled with young development players, and they didn't win a game of Super Rugby Aotearoa.

In 2022, they have three All Blacks locks, and a real chance to win the competition.

The Chiefs have developed their young talent well and are now starting to see players like Tupou Vaa'i and Josh Lord emerge. That can be said across the park; Luke Jacobson, Anton Lienert-Brown, Brad Weber, Quinn Tupaea and Etene Nanai-Seturo are all players who have developed into top-tier talents.

Add Josh Ioane from the Highlanders, a strong front row and a backline in which spots should be heavily contested, and the Chiefs are well positioned to make a big run in 2022.

Best buy: Josh Ioane

Josh Ioane in action for the Chiefs in preseason. Photo / Photosport

The Chiefs having an established, top-tier first five-eighths to steer the ship is music to the ears of the Chiefs faithful who have seen the role regularly change hands.

Ioane has shown in the past that – at his best – he is an elite 10. In the past couple of seasons with the Highlanders, he lost his way slightly and some distractions off the park surely didn't help things. Now with a change of scenery in Hamilton and a formidable pack to work behind, Ioane has to be rubbing his hands together at the prospect of the season ahead.

Biggest loss: Damian McKenzie

In the past, when the Chiefs were struggling the game plan seemed to be 'get the ball to Damian and see what he can do.' They no longer have that ace up their sleeves. McKenzie has been a vital part of the Chiefs for years, but now on sabbatical in Japan, someone is going to have a massive role to fill in the No 15 jersey.

Under the radar: Atu Moli

Atu Moli on attack. Photo / Photosport

The Chiefs are extremely well stocked this season and it's hard to see any of their upcoming young talent get much of an opportunity if their All Blacks are healthy. So, while I could point your attention to Rameka Poihipi, Cortez Ratima or Tyrone Thompson, one-test All Black Atu Moli could be the under-the-radar player at the Chiefs.

A player of immense potential, his career has been derailed by several long-term injuries – most recently with his hips. He seems to be coming into the season in good health and when he's able to play at the top level he's among the country's best props.

The Chiefs are legitimate title contenders in 2022. But, given they are also the team who have had to deal with the most injury absences in the past two or three seasons, it could only take one or two ongoing niggles to key players to derail things in Hamilton. At full strength, the Chiefs are going to be a hard team for anyone to beat. Should they be favourites going into the season? No, the Crusaders and Blues remain ahead of them. But can they win it? Absolutely.