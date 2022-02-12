'Challenging and disappointing': What life is like in Moana Pasifika bubble

Felix Kalapu, Veikoso Poloniati and Alex McRobbie of Moana Pasifika huddle during the Super Rugby pre season trial match between Moana Pasifika and the Chiefs. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Covid-hit Moana Pasifika have given a glimpse of what life is like inside their rugby bubble.

And the sidelined Super Rugby team say they are dealing with the outbreak and subsequent disappointment without seeking any exemptions to escape isolation.

The new team are putting a brave and confident face on the situation, but they also suspect the pandemic will spread further in their team despite all the precautions.

Their grand Super Rugby opening against crosstown rivals the Blues had already been transferred from Mt Smart Stadium to Dunedin, after New Zealand Rugby created a Queenstown bubble for the first three or four rounds.

And now Friday night's game has been postponed with seven Moana Pasifika players testing positive for Covid last Thursday and the whole team stuck in 14-day isolation.

Fair to say that confusion reigns as rugby's new era kicks off.

A top Moana Pasifika administrator Debbie Sorenson said they know more players are likely to be hit by the virus, but the team still hopes to take the field in the second round of the competition.

Sorenson, the club's vice-chair, said all of the squad's players were isolating in their rooms, where they were doing individual exercise and taking part in group sessions via Zoom.

The symptoms among the seven ranged from "very little to feeling like you're having a bit of a cold".

"We haven't requested an exemption from the Ministry of Health to allow our players out early, it would be inappropriate to ask for exemptions," she said.

"It is really important we stick to public health rules and regulations and also important for our players.

"At this point we are looking at a 14 day stand down time and they are all isolating in their rooms just to be careful.

"Everything we know about Omicron is that it is really quite virulent, so it's entirely likely we will have more players and staff test positive."

The Aaron Mauger-coached Moana Pasifika are due to play a Friday night game against the Chiefs in the second round and in answer to a media question, Sorenson said they aimed to take the field "if everything goes well".

While the situation was "challenging and disappointing", they were well prepared including the provision of mental health support for squad.

"We have been preparing for this and have some really good protocols in place," Sorenson said.

"This is an anxiety inducing situation…but they are in great spirits and wondering when we can get back on the field.

"We will continue to test (daily) until we are confident about knowing what's happening within the group.

"As a group of course we're disappointed. But we think about it as just another challenge - it will make it even sweeter when we run out for the first game.

"We are a resilient group and Sir Michael Jones and Sir Bryan Williams have been working on this plan for many, many years. We are not about to let it go yet.

"There is no doubt we will be back on the field, but it's about making sure our team is in the best shape to do that. I have no doubt at all we will come through this very well."