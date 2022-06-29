The All Blacks have been forced to adjust as three coaches and two players have been hit by Covid just days before their first test with Ireland. Video / NZ Rugby

The All Blacks have been forced to adjust as three coaches and two players have been hit by Covid just days before their first test with Ireland. Video / NZ Rugby

OPINION

Three areas the All Blacks must fix - and one worrying concern for Ireland.

Let's get physical

No, we're not talking about Olivia Newton-John's 1981 spandex hit. The time has well and truly arrived for the All Blacks forward pack to seek vengeance; to step up and, to a man, adopt a burning desire to physically own their opposition.

At times, often against the Wallabies, the All Blacks pack have got this part right. And the results are compelling. When they do, the All Blacks can be untouchable but much of their game is based around crisp, clean, quick, ruck ball.

To achieve that they need dominant ball carriers consistently punching through the line and quality, urgent cleaners removing jacklers attempting to steal and slow possession. This is where the All Blacks could look to inject test rookie Pita Gus Sowakula off the bench against Ireland.

Laying a platform extends to defence where the All Blacks must fly off the line and knock opponents over. Do that, and pressure and turnovers, the highly desirable source of counter attacks, will inevitably come.

In their final two tests of last season, losses to Ireland and France, the All Blacks were largely beaten up front. And they know they must respond. Collectively as a pack they must send a statement by taking ownership of the need to win the physical exchanges that allow their lethal backline threats to flourish.

This message hasn't changed for the best part of three years, perhaps longer, but Sam Cane this week reiterated the area the All Blacks need to make the greatest shifts in their game.

"We've put a bit of heat on our forward pack to step up particularly in the set piece and collisions. It's no secret test rugby is about dominating collisions, winning small moments and inches like that."

Set piece proficiency

Brodie Retallick wins possession in the lineout against James Ryan of Ireland during last year's test in Dublin. Photo / Getty

Striking from stable set piece platforms remains one of rugby's great sights. You may only get one of two chances to execute strike moves off scrum or lineouts in the opposition 22, and it's imperative those are taken.

At the peak of their powers under Steve Hansen, the All Blacks set piece proficiency was often taken for granted. Owen Franks, Tony Woodcock, Joe Moody, Keven Mealamu and Dane Coles more than held their own against all scrum opponents while Brodie Retallick and Sam Whitelock controlled the air.

In recent times, though, concerns have mounted around the All Blacks set piece. The scrum and lineout buckled under pressure against the Springboks, Ireland and France last year. Penalties prove costly in this area but so, too, do squandered attacking chances or errors near their own line.

Striking the balance of props is another pressing, problematic issue. The All Blacks are intent on significantly improving the mobility of their front-rowers – without compromising their scrummaging platform.

Yet after his late season issues for the Blues question marks emerged over Ofa Tuungafasi's technique and while George Bower's work-rate around the park is evident, the Crusaders loosehead is not a noted scrummager. Blues props Karl Tu'inukuafe and Nepo Laulala are strong scrummagers, but lack mobility.

The set piece is, therefore, in the spotlight.

Combating rush defence

Ireland players, from left, Jack Conan, James Lowe and Caelan Doris hold up Will Jordan to force a turnover during last year's defeat in Dublin. Photo / Getty

Many elements encompass the ability to counter defensive line speed – some of which are addressed above. The easiest way is to force opposition to backpedal through direct, effective ball carriers. Other avenues include going up the guts through pick and drive or short angled runners off the ruck. This sucks the defence in and takes their focus away from those wider out.

Without a front-foot platform, though, breaking down or getting on the outside of the now commonplace midfield rush proves much more difficult. When stuck behind the gain line, playmakers are often forced to resort to cross-field kicks to get the ball to the edge.

While Beauden Barrett and Richie Mo'unga have honed this skill, it remains a high-risk play - particularly against teams such as Ireland who possess wings with superb aerial ability.

Communication is another key. First five-eighths need their midfielders and outsides telling them where the space is before they are suffocated. Using hard-running second-fives or power wings can help create more time and space for decision-making, too.

Ongoing struggles in this area are a major factor in the All Blacks downturn.

Have Ireland taken on too much?

Five matches in three weeks is a huge ask for any touring team. Ireland arrived in New Zealand with 40 players, and have already lost British and Irish Lions lock Ian Henderson to a knee injury. This tour offers Ireland a gauge into the torrid World Cup schedule but at the end of their season, they risk being physically shot by the third test.

While a 40-man squad sounds like plenty of cover, consider the Springboks naming 43 players for their three test home series against Wales. Forty players necessitates Ireland must have some test prospects on the bench for their two fixtures against New Zealand Māori, and then ask them to back up a matter of days later for the All Blacks. With Australian-born wing Mack Hansen testing positive for Covid, Ireland are down to 38 men for their first two games this week.

Further injuries are certain - and any replacements face a 24-hour journey to join the squad here. Andy Farrell needs to carefully manage his troops but, to my mind, he could have done with a few more bodies on deck.

Black Caps

A hugely underwhelming 3-0 series defeat in England, in which New Zealand's 12-month test decline was laid bare, calls for serious introspection.

The most pressing issue is the ultra-conservative selection and tactics from Gary Stead, Kane Williamson and Tom Latham. Pitted against Brendon McCullum's all-out attacking approach, the Black Caps brought a knife to a gun fight.

From omitting Neil Wagner in the first two tests to overlooking Ajaz Patel for part-time spin option Michael Bracewell in the third, New Zealand opted for the safe option at every turn.

Selecting Bracewell for an insurance batting policy blew up royally as he finished with 1-109 off 15.2 overs in the second innings. Meanwhile, England spinner Jack Leach's 10-166 propelled him to man of the match at Headingley.

England are far from the complete package, either. Their opening batting pairing remains a mess. Yet, in the end, they comfortably whitewashed New Zealand to leave the World Test Champions reeling.

Betting tip

Record: 9/19 ($1)

I won't go as far to say The Sauce is back but I'll gladly take edging into the green, following England's third test win at $2.05. This week, for all the Covid disruptions and setbacks hitting the All Blacks I'm tipping them to win the first test against Ireland at Eden Park by the 12-under margin at $2.70.

Question:

Thursday marks 100 days until the women's World Cup in New Zealand, what are your expectations for the tournament? Lucy, Timaru

First and foremost, I hope it is well supported. Personally I believe matches should have been taken around the country, rather than solely hosted in the upper North Island. Having attended two Black Ferns games this month there's a sense support is building behind the team. Organisers have set the goal of breaking the record attendance - set by the 20,000 at the Stade Jean-Bouin in Paris for England's victory against Canada in the 2014 Rugby World Cup final. Achieving that would be a good start, and if the Black Ferns can build momentum into the knockouts, who knows what's possible.

