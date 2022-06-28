Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

All Blacks v Ireland: Five reasons why... the All Blacks are in trouble

5 minutes to read
All Black captain Sam Cane talks with teammates at training ahead of the first test against Ireland. Photo / Getty Images

All Black captain Sam Cane talks with teammates at training ahead of the first test against Ireland. Photo / Getty Images

By
Kris Shannon

Reporter

1. The novel coronavirus Covid-19

We might have given up on Covid-19, but it ain't giving up on us. Not even the All Blacks, who I'm sure much of the country mistakenly believed were immune

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.