The oil ain't running dry and there's a lot of reputation laundering left to be done, writes Kris Shannon. Photo / Getty

OPINION:

1. A gulf in golf

What a contrast the last week offered between the PGA Championship and the upstart Saudi golf league.

The former provided a compelling showpiece tournament, filled with final-hole meltdowns and championship performances. The latter offered…twice-impeached former president Donald Trump?

I guess, since the previous public-relations push for the Saudi Arabia-funded LIV series featured former major winners downplaying the dismemberment of a journalist, it was time to call in the big guns.

Trump, still banned from Twitter but still steadfastly committed to posting, wrote on something called Truth Social that golfers should embrace the new competition, telling them to "take the money and run".

Now - and this might shock you - there could have been an ulterior motive behind Trump's comments. This year's PGA Championship was set for his New Jersey club until the PGA canned that grand plan after the whole attempted coup thing.

But Trump knows all about taking money from the Saudis; last month the New York Times reported the Crown Prince contributed US$2 billion ($3.1b) to Idiot Prince Jared Kushner's investment fund.

And the money will talk a lot more convincingly than Phil Mickelson or Greg Norman waving away the journalist murdering.

No doubt some golfers will chase their fortune. And no doubt the Saudis - and other oil-rich states - will seek to further cleanse their reputations through sport.

Get used to these breakaway competitions - much like Trump's time in the White House, there's more to come.

2. Put 'em on a poster

It's not like the Gulf states really need Trump's endorsement, not when they have on the payroll a couple of pitchmen with a slightly higher approval ratings.

After the Qatar World Cup secured the services of David Beckham for a mere £150m ($290m), Saudi Arabia showed off a new toy to rival even Golden Balls.

Lionel Messi was last week unveiled as a brand ambassador for the Saudi Tourism Authority, visiting Jeddah to get some nice snaps for the socials and slap on a #VisitSaudi hashtag that must have added an extra zero to the deal.

It's not the Argentinian's first dalliance with an oppressive monarchy that, in addition to footballers, owns a substandard human-rights record. He plays for Paris Saint-Germain, and being employed by the Saudis *and* the Qataris made the Guardian dub Messi "the posterboy for sportwashing".

You might wonder why Beckham and Messi have put millions over morals, when both are already among the world's richest sportspeople. When quizzed what he would do with his £150m, Beckham replied: "Oh, I don't know. Throw it in the pile, I suppose." On second thought that might have been Mr Burns.

David Beckham has been an ambassador for the Qatar World Cup. Photo / Getty

3. Fifa to find their morals?

Qatar needs Beckham in front of a camera, quickly, because the one blemish that might spoil its otherwise flawless World Cup hasn't quite been washed away.

Amnesty International and other rights groups last week demanded that Fifa set aside US$440m ($680m) - the equivalent of the tournament's prize money - to compensate migrant workers in Qatar for human-rights abuses they suffered while building the tournament.

"To remedy the litany of abuses committed since 2010, when Fifa awarded hosting rights to Qatar without requiring any improvement in labour protections, the organisations called on Fifa to at least match the $440m it hands out in prize money," Amnesty said.

No word yet on whether Fifa will do the right thing and compensahahaha imagine Fifa ever doing the right thing. Perhaps Becks can chip in?

4. No saints in Paris

Qatar itself might be a little low on liquid. In making French forward Kylian Mbappe the highest-paid player in football, signing him to a three-year contract worth almost £1m ($1.9m) a week, PSG's Qatari owners have made clear that no one, not even mighty Real Madrid, can compete.

Which is the whole goal for nation states investing in football: push up wages and transfer fees to levels impossible for clubs who aren't part of portfolios headlined by oil fields.

After courting Mbappe for years, and believing a deal was almost done, Madrid lost their shit. And the Spanish league was preparing to get litigious, calling it "scandalous" for PSG to secure Mbappe's signature given they last season reported losses of €220m ($360m).

Scandalous, yes, but no longer abnormal. Coming soon after Manchester City signed football's other great young hope in Erling Haaland, it's a statement of intent.

As football writer Miguel Delaney tweeted: "The two next best players in the world have also signed on for sportswashing projects. A symbolic moment."

5. Come on, Man

City clearly need the Norwegian's services. Think how close they came to not winning the Premier League for the fourth time in five seasons.

Dynasties are a part of what makes sport captivating, seeing greatness sustained when it's so easy to stumble backwards once the mountain has been climbed.

But sport also needs the promise of competitive balance, and there's little sign of that returning to top-level club football.

Few will feel sorry for Liverpool - their fans always seem intent on eliminating that possibility - but a shred of sympathy almost emerges when considering that in the last four seasons they have twice won more points than Arsenal's famed Invincibles and finished second to City on both occasions.

Even ignoring moral objections to these state projects - something we shouldn't do - they're just bad for sport on a competitive level. Football now, golf next. And then? The oil ain't running dry and there's a lot of reputation laundering left to be done.