Kris Shannon: Five reasons why sportwashing is becoming inescapable

5 minutes to read
The oil ain't running dry and there's a lot of reputation laundering left to be done, writes Kris Shannon. Photo / Getty

By
Kris Shannon

Reporter

OPINION:

1. A gulf in golf

What a contrast the last week offered between the PGA Championship and the upstart Saudi golf league.

The former provided a compelling showpiece tournament, filled with final-hole . The latter offered…twice-impeached former president Donald Trump?

