“I loved it,” said Roigard. “It was a long time coming, playing in New Zealand in front of our fans, friends and family.

“I really enjoyed the build-up. Our fans are great, they’re so passionate and so loud.

“But it’s just different at home, playing in a stadium I’m familiar with, seeing faces in the crowd who’ve been supporting me since day one. It was cool to finally get that one out of the way.”

Saturday’s second test in Wellington will feel even more like a home game for Roigard, because of his allegiance with the Hurricanes Super Rugby Pacific side.

“I’m really looking forward to this weekend as well,” said Roigard. “If I get an opportunity to play in Wellington, that would be special.

“I’ve never played there in the All Black jersey, so I’m just so excited to hopefully get another chance to represent our country.”

His Hurricanes teammate Du’Plessis Kirifi was one of the four players to make their test debut, alongside Fabian Holland, Christian Lio-Willie and Ollie Norris.

Du’Plessis Kirifi celebrates making his All Blacks debut with his family. Photo / Photosport

Roigard said he was delighted to see Kirifi finally get his opportunity.

“I’ve known him since I first came to the Hurricanes in 2021, and I know how hard he works and how passionate he is about playing here,” said Roigard.

“I’m sure there were times when he thought it wasn’t going to happen.

“Credit to him for the resilience he’s shown to keep getting better, as a player and as a leader, especially with the Hurricanes. He’s started to make some really mature decisions with his actions on the field.

“Everything that’s come his way over the past couple of weeks has been the result of nothing but hard work and determination to make this dream come true. I’m really stoked for him.”

The All Blacks will name their side to face France on Thursday and there are expected to be at least a couple of changes, with Sevu Reece already ruled out with concussion, while captain Scott Barrett is in doubt with an Achilles injury.

An update on Barrett is expected later today.

Ben Francis is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers breaking sports news.

For live commentary of this weekend’s All Blacks v France test, go to Newstalk ZB, GOLD SPORT or iHeartRadio.