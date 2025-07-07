Roigard said he was delighted to see Kirifi finally get his opportunity.
“I’ve known him since I first came to the Hurricanes in 2021, and I know how hard he works and how passionate he is about playing here,” said Roigard.
“I’m sure there were times when he thought it wasn’t going to happen.
“Credit to him for the resilience he’s shown to keep getting better, as a player and as a leader, especially with the Hurricanes. He’s started to make some really mature decisions with his actions on the field.
“Everything that’s come his way over the past couple of weeks has been the result of nothing but hard work and determination to make this dream come true. I’m really stoked for him.”
The All Blacks will name their side to face France on Thursday and there are expected to be at least a couple of changes, with Sevu Reece already ruled out with concussion, while captain Scott Barrett is in doubt with an Achilles injury.