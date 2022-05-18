Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

The Sauce with Liam Napier: The lesson Super Rugby can learn from the NRL

6 minutes to read
A general view of play is seen during the round 10 Super Rugby Pacific match between the Crusaders and the Melbourne Rebels at AAMI Park. Photo / Getty Images

A general view of play is seen during the round 10 Super Rugby Pacific match between the Crusaders and the Melbourne Rebels at AAMI Park. Photo / Getty Images

Liam Napier
By
Liam Napier

Liam Napier is a sports writer for NZME

OPINION:

Super Rugby needs look no further than the NRL's magic round to appreciate how to host a proper showcase weekend.

Contrast the two events in terms of an attraction, it is a case of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.