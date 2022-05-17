Voyager 2021 media awards
Sport|Rugby

Mad Monday podcast: Do the Warriors need to start believing in magic?

A dejected Reece Walsh. Photosport

NZ Herald

The full team is back in the bunker.

Dai Henwood and Ben Hurley join Chris Key for another episode of The ACC's Mad Monday.

This week was Magic Round in the NRL, something that the Warriors weren't... Dai Henwood's 'Off The Back Fence' gives a surprising take on all things "magic" and Ben Hurley is back with your favourite Lee Oudenryn based rugby league trivia 'Hurley's Heroes'.

The Alternative Commentary Collective presents… Mad Monday – An NRL Podcast out every Tuesday featuring Ben Hurley, Dai Henwood & Chris Key.