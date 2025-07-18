Daniel Hillier of New Zealand tees off on the 12th hole during Day Two of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club. Photo / Getty Images

Daniel Hillier of New Zealand tees off on the 12th hole during Day Two of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club. Photo / Getty Images

Ryan Fox and Daniel Hillier will need to wait out the second round of the Open Championship at Royal Portrush to see if they’re playing the weekend with both sitting just outside the cut.

Fox and Hillier are currently at two-over after finishing their rounds, with the cut mark sitting at one-over with players still on the course.

The top 70 and ties make the cut, and Fox and Hillier were in a share of 71st at 7.30am NZT and will need players to drop down the leaderboard to extend the cut.

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler shot a stunning seven-under 64 to storm into the lead at 10-under. Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick is a shot back in second, while 2023 Open Championship winner Brian Harman sits in a share of third at eight-under alongside China’s Haotong Li.

Fox, who has made the cut at the last 10 majors, had a much better round at the Northern Irish links course, shooting a two-under 69 which included an eagle and two birdies.