Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

SailGP Great Britain: Peter Burling reflects on Black Foils’ breakthrough ahead of return to Great Britain

Christopher Reive
By
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Liv Mackay Black Foils Strategist talks to Ryan Bridge after the announcement Sail GP will return to Auckland in 2026. Video / Herald NOW
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Sailing across the finish line ahead of Australia and Denmark, the Black Foils finally had their breakthrough moment in SailGP.

It took more than a season of getting up to speed and showing signs of promise, but in season three’s regatta in Great Britain, the New Zealand team finally

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save