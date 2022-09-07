It is more incumbent on NZ Rugby than ever to embrace every willing participant and promote all levels of the game, writes Liam Napier. Photo / Photosport

OPINION:

Sometimes we need reminding there is much more to rugby than the All Blacks.

Amid the oft-hostile clamour of another volatile season for the national team it can, at times, be difficult to see beyond the pyramid peak.

While the All Blacks will always dominate headlines, the women's World Cup is on our doorstep, the NPC continues to highlight New Zealand's inherent flair, Dunedin's John McGlashan College will contest their maiden top four and, last weekend, a new audience was exposed to lightweight rugby for the first time.

NZ Rugby has copped criticism from all quarters – much of it justified – in recent times, but the decision to stage the second Under-85kg National Club Cup final as the curtain raiser to the All Blacks demolition job on the Pumas on Hamilton deserves credit. As do Sky for getting behind the move.

Afforded that platform, the Southern Bush Pigs and Auckland University Debt Collectors showcased the 85s' future.

After emerging from a three-month competition contested by 49 teams across the country, the Bush Pigs and Debt Collectors defied driving rain to challenge for a captivating final decided in the 83rd minute.

In one such moment of the skill on display, a try from Bush Pigs right wing Tom Rance, where he beat three defenders to finish in the corner, had former NZ Sevens star turned Sky commentator Karl Te Nana extolling its brilliance from the media box.

On Sky's Breakdown show, former All Blacks Sir John Kirwan, Justin Marshall and Mils Muliana were similarly impressed.

Their comments come as momentum builds behind a national 85kg team, dubbed the 'Middle Blacks', linked to backing from the Barbarians club.

Tom Rance of the Southern Bush Pigs is tackled. Photo / Photosport

Sir Graham Henry is a long-time advocate for a national 85s team, too.

"I would love to see World Rugby invest in an under-85 World Cup," Kirwan said. "The Bushpigs against the DCs in the Tron was outstanding. There was a great level of skill from the players – they just didn't have the size to play at the next level.

"I don't think it's professional, but it's like the golden oldies. You imagine having a World Cup of under-85s in Spain, it would be outstanding."

Marshall said: "We met travellers from way down south going into the game. It's not only the players who are getting the massive benefits of playing a curtain raiser to the All Blacks but the fans as well. It shows it's well supported. That was a statement to World Rugby."

Muliana remarked: "Some of the finishing was outstanding. There could be a place for it, absolutely."

Brad Weber is another noted fan of the grade. He tweeted after the final: "How good is the Under 85s comp! What an end to the final. Can't wait to play in that comp when I'm done with professional footy. Must be nice not having to tackle 120kg+ front rowers every week."

Beauden Barrett, who helped the Debt Collectors this season as his brother-in-law Jack Laity captains the team, is also keen to have a trot once his professional career finishes.

For a sport that loses thousands of males in their teenage years – many disillusioned they do not view a pathway beyond elite first XVs – the 85s grade is an obvious retention tool.

Club rugby remains in survival mode as semi-professional competitions such as America's Major League Rugby and Sydney's Shute Shield target grassroots talent to further strain stretched recruitment.

Set against that increasingly challenging backdrop, giving the 85s grade a platform and profile will help keep clubs alive.

Anecdotally there is already evidence of former premier players getting fit and returning to play for their clubs in this year's National Cup tournament.

My experience of weight-restricted rugby, having emerged through open grades at Manawatu College and the club scene in Foxton, Palmerston North and Wellington, began after moving to Auckland for work. There I was initially coaxed into joining the University Legends.

The leaders of that side, after consulting the great Beegee Williams, shifted the team to Ponsonby where they became the Hustlers in 2013.

Nine years on the Hustlers lay claim two Auckland championships but, more importantly, a beating heart and soul.

From the iconic Tux Keeps 'Em Full of Life team song to personalised training shirts, commemorative caps for reaching 40 regular-season appearances and frequent off field events, traditions have evolved to forge a tight-knit culture that extends well beyond game day to a sense of belonging.

Southern Bush Pigs celebrate winning the U85kg National Club Cup final over the Auckland University Debt Collectors. Photo / Photosport

That is true, too, for regular supporters who flock to sidelines throughout the depths of winter – a following shared by many teams in the Auckland grade.

This year's 45-man Hustlers squad featured the full spectrum of careers and ages – from builders to lawyers, recent King's College leavers to washed up 34-year-olds.

Everyone is connected to a common cause – brought together Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday not for money or recognition but pure love of the game and camaraderie.

These days that same connection is slipping from rugby's grasp. While junior numbers remain strong for some, the male teenage drop-off is stark.

Many of the most passionate fans will happily attend their local club games - and prefer to watch Super Rugby from the couch or pub, if at all.

It is, therefore, more incumbent on NZ Rugby than ever to embrace every willing participant, to promote all levels of the game. That then, in turn, provides future coaches, referees and administrators.

For those contesting the National Cup final last weekend the chance to rub shoulders with Dane Coles, Ethan de Groot and Finlay Christie at a community event on the Friday and attend the All Blacks captain's run, before singing the national anthem and playing on Waikato Stadium, form treasured career highlights.

Those genuine, priceless experiences cannot be lost under the overbearing All Blacks presence.

