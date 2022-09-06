Wellington Pride dejected after losing to the Auckland Storm. Photo / Photosport

OPINION:

Rugby's curtain-raisers have been rebranded and are now on steroids - and it's doing a disservice to the women's game.

The last home game for the Wellington Pride was scheduled as part of a tripleheader. Fans at this event were able to sit through four hours of rugby if they so desired, with the Pride, Lions and a schoolboys final all being played at Porirua Park. Auckland and Waikato also offered a three-for-one-deal this season and virtually all other unions offered at least one doubleheader.

It's easy to understand why administrators and broadcasters would be happy with this arrangement as it offers an economy of scale. You only need to staff and tend the grounds once, marketing covers all matches in one hit, one camera crew to broadcast the day and commentators can roll over. But how about those you're putting the show on for - how does this experience work for the fans?

If you're an NPC fan, your day probably doesn't look much different. Your ticket now gives more rugby. Chances are you will find yourself entertained when you turn up 20 minutes before kick-off and find another match in full swing. You might occupy the narrow part of the Venn diagram this initiative is geared towards and be able to watch all your teams' matches with ease, rather than checking your phone for updates as the other match plays out in front of you.

What if you're a schoolboy fan? Perhaps either an old boy or an excited family member. You may now have to pay to see your team play, but that's all right because this is an aspirational event. Seeing the crowd grow as it gets closer to the men's match doesn't bother you much as one day you may be a part of it; your boy the main event.

And that leaves the fans of the women's team, how does this experience feel? This is probably the first ticket you've had to pay for this season. To get yours, you navigate through a website designed for the men's team. At the point of sale, it probably only mentioned the men's game, so you had to double check the dates to make sure it's the right one. When you are sent your tickets, it only states the men's kick-off. So you must cross reference to social media to ensure you get there on time.

You will probably turn up to an empty stadium with things still being set up and the food cart not yet open. At best, you will be wearing the old gear of a player you know as you can't buy any team merchandise. Ground announcers may get your players' names mixed up when they score and will constantly remind everyone that there's a men's game soon. There will be no mention of when the women's team will next play at home. You will watch the last crucial 20 minutes of your match, between the "excuse me" of arriving men's fans.

After the game, the time you usually get to spend with players will be cut short as security moves everyone on to make room for the men's warm-up. You will see the crowd build, offering support your team can only dream of and they will throw a slight look of confusion over you as they wonder what you and so many other women are doing here. You may be made to feel uncomfortable by the energy or comments of certain crowd members.

If you decide to stay, you will have to keep your kids entertained and fuelled on expensive chips and fizzy drink as there's little going on between matches. If you decide to leave, people will tell you "You're missing it!" as they enter the ground having missed your match. They will be wrapped in scarves, beanies and shirts they've bought to support the men's team.

Your ticket purchase has added to the numbers in attendance but is not accounted for in the flow in and out of the gate. The doubleheader this day, laying bare the stark double standards in the fan experience.