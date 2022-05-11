Highlanders halfbacks Folau Fakatava and Aaron Smith. Photo / Photosport

OPINION:

Fresh blood is kicking down the door for the All Blacks. Nowhere more so than at halfback.

There is a distinct element of glancing over the shoulder for incumbent All Blacks this season. Some will feel more comfortable than others, but evolution is required.

The sooner the All Blacks can usher Folau Fakatava into their squad, the better.

Fakatava's return from an untimely ACL injury, which ruled him out for the majority of last year, has been a slow burn.

While he is yet to make the most of starting chances for the Highlanders this season, two appearances off the bench underline his game-changing super sub qualities.

Against the Crusaders in Christchurch, when the Highlanders did everything but upset Scott Robertson's men, Fakatava cut the red-and-black forward pack to shreds with his lethal running game off the bench.

Last weekend he was at it again in a 25-minute cameo that single-handedly propelled the Highlanders to victory against the Reds in Brisbane. Scoring one try and setting up another with a magic inside flick ball that had the Australian commentators comparing him to George Gregan, Fakatava turned heads.

Folau Fakatava in action for the Highlanders. Photo / Photosport

Thoughts immediately drifted to the similar impact Fakatava could have with the All Blacks. From a New Zealand perspective, his ability to expose tiring fringe ruck defenders is unmatched.

The Herald understands Fakatava's convoluted eligibility scenario is again under consideration from World Rugby.

As it stands, Tongan-born Fakatava is ineligible for the All Blacks until December, despite living in New Zealand since the age of 16.

Qualification via residency does not start until a player turns 18 but Fakatava has since been the victim of World Rugby's residency change from three to five years, the unfortunate timing of his injury and further Covid complications.

Had Fakatava been fit last year, he would almost certainly have made his All Blacks debut.

Behind the scenes New Zealand officials are seeking to rectify Fakatava's anomaly – possibly within the next month - in the hope common sense will prevail.

There are no guarantees Fakatava will get the green light before December but whenever he does become eligible, TJ Perenara is likely to be most vulnerable.

Aaron Smith is an automatic selection for the All Blacks but Finlay Christie is the form halfback in New Zealand at present.

Christie continues to thrive behind a dominant Blues pack with his speed to the base, crisp delivery, support play and nuggety defensive work coming to the fore.

Blues' Finlay Christie has been the in-form halfback of the season. Photo / Photosport

Smith and Christie should, therefore, be locks for the All Blacks and nine, which leaves one further spot to fill.

Chiefs co-captain Brad Weber may be nervous after an extended stint on the sideline with an arm injury. Weber is expected to return this week but Cortez Ratima, described as a young Tawera Kerr-Barlow by Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan, has impressed in his absence.

In 10 tests last year Weber grabbed his chances from the base – yet he will be eager to serve a swift reminder of his influence in the closing Super Rugby Pacific rounds, as the All Blacks have long harnessed diversity among their halfbacks.

This is where Perenara appears most vulnerable. Not only does Fakatava offer a lethal running threat but his size and ability over the ball, as an effective fourth loose forward, could leave the Hurricanes veteran on borrowed time.

McCullum to lead England's test team?

Reports from respected Guardian cricket writer Ali Martin that McCullum is the favourite to coach the England test team doesn't sit right with me.

McCullum is not nearly removed enough from the New Zealand cricket set up to assume the head coaching position of another test rival – not least one the Black Caps are preparing to face on home soil early next month.

Should he accept the position, McCullum would immediately hand over a treasure trove of intellectual property on Kane Williamson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls and Colin de Grandhomme, having captained those players a matter of years ago. Surely they can't be comfortable with the scenario of their former skipper and mate switching allegiance to plot their downfall?

Brendon McCullum. Photo / Photosport

Woeful Warriors

The coals have been well raked over from the Warriors second humiliation of the season, so I'll keep this brief.

Todd Payten was the smartest bloke in the room when he rejected the Warriors head coaching role last year. After a stint as interim head coach following Stephen Kearney's axing, Payten was offered the full-time gig. His decision to turn down the job stunned Warriors management – yet it now makes perfect sense.

At the time Payten attributed the decision to family, with his wife's father undergoing chemotherapy and travel between New Zealand and Australia difficult in the heavily-restrictive Covid climate.

This line was telling, though: "There were some other issues I don't want to make public. That's my decision and I've made it."

Payten has since gone on to lead the Cowboys to third this season. The Warriors, meanwhile, are left with Nathan Brown's 28 per cent win record (36 wins, 90 losses and 1 draw) since 2016.

Spotted

A TV star was this week seen having coffee with All Blacks coach Ian Foster in what is thought to be an approach to replace long-time team media manager Joe Locke. Watch this space.

Betting tip

Record: 5/12 (-$25.3)

Impressive Russian light heavyweight Dmitry Bivol proved too big, too strong, in a huge upset over Canelo Álvarez to dent my recent recovery. This week we're playing it safe with three +12.5 point starts on the Broncos, Moana Pasifika and Brumbies that will fetch you $2.

Question

I've been largely impressed by what I've seen from Roger Tuivasa-Sheck's limited appearances for the Blues this season. Would you pick him in the All Blacks? Anaru, Mangere.

At this point I believe he needs more time, though that scenario could change in the coming weeks. It's unfortunate Tuivasa-Sheck's transition was hamstrung by him missing the entire NPC season with Auckland due to Covid. Had he played that campaign, his development would be well advanced. Progression is evident in his six Super Rugby matches but from a defensive perspective, he is still finding his feet in the midfield. Compare Tuivasa-Sheck's impact to Quinn Tupaea's performance for the Chiefs last week, and that's where he needs to get to.

Send your questions to: liam.napier@nzme.co.nz.