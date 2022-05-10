Sam Gilbert in action against the Brumbies. Photo / Getty

The Highlanders are rolling the dice with the naming of outside back Sam Gilbert in the number 10 jersey for Friday's clash against the Western Force.

Gilbert has never played a first class game at first five-eighth, the last time being as a schoolboy at St. Andrew's College.

The decision is not an injury-enforced move with Mitch Hunt named on the bench. Hunt started last week at 10, while Gilbert was on the wing. Marty Banks has also played at the first-five position this season.

Highlanders coach Tony Brown is confident 23-year-old Gilbert has what it takes to deliver at first-five on Friday night.

"Sam has a good all round skill set, kicks well out of hand and off the tee, is a strong defender, communicates well and is an elusive runner. Although he hasn't played 10 at this level, we believe he has the aptitude to lead us around the field. Mitch plays well off the bench, so we believe it will be a good combination," Brown said.

The Highlanders moved into eighth spot following a 29-17 win over the Reds last weekend. They return to Dunedin on Friday for the first time in almost a month while the Force are making their first trip there since 2016.

Brown is aware of the importance of the last few rounds as the Highlanders look to remain in the playoff picture.

"At least our destiny is in our own hands now and if we can keep winning - we make the playoffs, which of course is easier said than done. We must continue to grow as a team and improve each week if we are to be contenders in this competition. There are a number of teams playing good rugby at the moment and we know we haven't put a complete performance out on the park yet."

The forwards have a familiar look to them this week with just the return of Andrew Makalio for the injured Liam Coltman as the only change.

In the backs, after good early season form Josh Timu has returned from injury to make the starting team at the more familiar position of centre pushing the hard running Fetuli Paea out to the wing.

On the bench young lock Fabian Holland, is set for his second appearance and winger Liam Coombes-Fabling returns from injury.

Highlanders side to face the Force

1 Ethan de Groot

2 Andrew Makalio

3 Jermaine Ainsley

4 Bryn Evans

5 Josh Dickson

6 James Lentjes (CC)

7 Billy Harmon

8 Marino Mikaele-Tu'u

9 Aaron Smith (CC)

10 Sam Gilbert

11 Scott Gregory

12 Thomas Umaga-Jensen

13 Josh Timu

14 Fetuli Paea

15 Connor Garden-Bachop



Reserves

16 Rhys Marshall

17 Daniel Lienert-Brown

18 Saula Mau

19 Fabian Holland

20 Hugh Renton

21 Folau Fakatava

22 Mitch Hunt

23 Liam Coombes-Fabling