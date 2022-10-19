Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

The Sauce with Liam Napier: Another All Blacks exodus? The growing queue of players leaving New Zealand after the World Cup

Liam Napier
By
5 mins to read
Rieko Ioane re-signed with New Zealand Rugby, but only until the end of 2023. Photo / Photosport

Rieko Ioane re-signed with New Zealand Rugby, but only until the end of 2023. Photo / Photosport

OPINION:

Prepare for another post World Cup exodus from the All Blacks.

While not a new phenomenon, the number of All Blacks leaving their options open or intending to spread their wings beyond New Zealand

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport