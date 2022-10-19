Rieko Ioane re-signed with New Zealand Rugby, but only until the end of 2023. Photo / Photosport

Rieko Ioane re-signed with New Zealand Rugby, but only until the end of 2023. Photo / Photosport

OPINION:

Prepare for another post World Cup exodus from the All Blacks.

While not a new phenomenon, the number of All Blacks leaving their options open or intending to spread their wings beyond New Zealand shores following next year's pinnacle event continues to mount.

All Blacks and Blues centre Rieko Ioane is the latest to join that growing queue after signing a one-year extension through to the end of 2023.

Will Jordan, one of the world's most dynamic outside backs, is another in that bracket.

Ioane, at 25-years-old and with 56 tests behind him, is beginning to establish his credentials as a world-class centre after making his first 30 appearances on the left wing for the All Blacks. He is, therefore, a highly desirable recruit for any wealthy club on the open market.

With time on his side Ioane shapes as a test centurion – yet he is almost certain to spend some of his peak years offshore, likely in Japan, following the next World Cup.

At some point in the near future Ioane is expected to follow Ardie Savea, who this week announced he will join Kobe Steelers in 2024, Brodie Retallick, Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie and Patrick Tuipulotu, among other recent high-profile deflections, to spend at least one year cashing in on Japan's enticing seven figure Top League wages.

Ioane is far from a lone ranger in that regard, with the number of All Blacks deflections post World Cup expected to hit double figures.

All Blacks captain Sam Cane has the option to trigger a one season leave clause in his contract through to 2025 following the World Cup.

Earlier this year 28-year-old Richie Mo'unga signalled his intent to spend one, possibly two years of his prime, in Japan. The Herald understands negotiations are close to being finalised on that front.

Barrett has fielded interest from French club Racing and others in Japan for his services beyond next year.

McKenzie, after playing one season with Tokyo Sungoliath, could also return to Japan.

Sabbaticals are far from ideal – the best of a bad case scenario for loyal New Zealand fans and Super Rugby franchises.

For individual players they tick multiple boxes, allowing the freedom to explore new destinations, new competitions which breaks routines formed over several years while further securing financial futures in a combative, gruelling sport.

For Super Rugby, though, the constant stream of star absentees severely devalues a competition attempting to forge a fraught future.

Super Rugby fans want to view their headline acts week in, week out. Not have them come and go.

While Savea's one season absence will pave the way for impressive Wellington No 8 Peter Lakai to emerge into the highly touted prospect he appears, the All Blacks loose forward's influence, as one of the world's premier players, is invaluable on and off the pitch for a franchise forced to rebuild in recent years.

Sabbaticals by their very nature are disruptive for the player and the respective clubs which is why the likes of Sungoliath are said to be cooling on the idea of welcoming high profile New Zealand recruits for brief stints.

By the time players settle into a new environment and build combinations, they leave again.

Retallick, Barrett, McKenzie all struggled to recapture their best form after returning from Japan which signals a warning for Savea, Mo'unga, Ioane, Cane and others who potentially follow suit in the coming years.

Ioane's older brother, Akira, is at a different stage in his career and could, therefore, consider accepting a longer-term contract abroad after the World Cup.

Fellow All Blacks blindside Shannon Frizell is another contracted until the end of next year which opens the prospect of him and Akira Ioane departing.

Retallick is another who has been open about retiring from the test scene post World Cup and possibly returning to Japan.

Dane Coles, Sam Whitelock and Aaron Smith are expected to ponder retirement at the end of next year which would leave significant holes in the leadership department.

New Zealand Rugby has enjoyed retention successes such as Jordie Barrett committing to 2025, Caleb Clarke and Blues captain Dalton Papalii signing to 2024 but with the balance of power tipped firmly in favour of the leading players, the governing body is paddling furiously against the tide.

Talent continues to emerge – this year's New Zealand under-20s side offers promise - but a significant, disruptive rebuild could await the All Blacks.

Change in the air for Auckland?

Auckland's 54-19 semifinal defeat to Wellington could be the final act of Alama Ieremia's coaching tenure with the province.

As is customary every year Auckland are set to review their campaign in the coming weeks but with Ieremia's five-year contract concluding, New Zealand's largest province are expected to move in a different direction.

In his first season at the helm Ieremia guided Auckland to their first provincial title in 11 years.

In the campaigns that followed Auckland lost the 2019 semifinal; the 2020 final and failed to reach the post-season last year when player-led feedback forced assistant coach Filo Tiatia to resign and leading players, including Blues No 8 Hoskins Sotutu and prop Ofa Tuungafasi, to leave. Auckland finished this season with a 6-5 record. Ieremia wasn't helped by losing assistant coach Daniel Bowden to Japanese club Toshiba in August, with the inexperienced Jono Hickey thrust in to lead the injury-disrupted backline.

Former All Blacks midfielder Ieremia has held previous coaching roles with Wellington, the Hurricanes, Samoa and Suntory.

