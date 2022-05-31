Richie Mo'unga. Photo / Getty

Richie Mo'unga has revealed plans to leave a major hole in New Zealand rugby by spending two years in Japan post-World Cup.

All Blacks and Crusaders playmaker Mo'unga last week signed a one-year extension with NZ Rugby through to next year's World Cup in France – a move that left his options open from the end of 2023.

As he prepares to return from a two-week absence due to a fractured finger for the Crusaders quarter-final against the Reds in Christchurch on Friday night, Mo'unga has detailed his intent to take a probable two-year break from New Zealand rugby.

The 28-year-old two-time Super Rugby player of the year has major motivations to achieve before leaving Christchurch but come the end of 2023, his future is firmly heading towards an extended stint in the Japanese Top League.

"That's definitely what I'm thinking," Mo'unga told the Herald. "Another reason for the one-year sign on with NZ Rugby was allowing myself to have a look at opportunities overseas and seeing what somewhere like Japan has to offer and keeping my options open, whether that's one or two seasons over there, and possibly coming back to New Zealand and hopefully play for the Crusaders and All Blacks.

"I want to experience another culture with my family. Taking my wife and kids to Japan would be awesome to experience something different and another style of rugby. I've been at the Crusaders and Canterbury since I started my professional career so I'm looking to experience something different."

Richie Mo'unga's departure will leave a major hole in New Zealand rugby. Photo / Photosport

While one-year stints in Japan are now commonplace for elite All Blacks, two-year stays are rare and more lucrative. Mo'unga would follow Brodie Retallick, who spent the 2020/2021 seasons with the Kobe Steelers before returning to New Zealand mid-last year.

"We're looking more likely for two years," Mo'unga said. "I want to show the possible clubs I'm going to that I'm not just there for one year and then leave. I want to build something; take a team and work on a few things. I'm willing to invest more than the one year and hopefully build on that season."

Mo'unga will have no shortage of suitors in Japan, with New Zealand first five-eighths in hot demand. Dan Carter spent two seasons at Kobe to finish his career. Suntory are believed to have splashed $1.5 million to lure Beauden Barrett for six months last year, and then replaced Barrett with Damian McKenzie this season.

"You look at someone like D-Mac who has been able to go over there and be a huge influence," Mo'unga said. "It's quite funny Baz was there the year before and they lost in the final. D-Mac lost in the final, too, so maybe I can take Suntory one better."

A risk and reward scenario exists whenever a player opts to take time out from the New Zealand scene. National depth is far from plentiful at first-five, but Mo'unga risks forgoing his prime years and his spot in the All Blacks with a two-year stint in Japan.

Yet with daughter Billie, who turns two in August, and eight-month-old son Marley to consider, Mo'unga knows the chance to set up his young family won't last forever.

"With little ones it's a huge change in perspective. I'm doing this for the opportunity to support my family for a long time even after I'm finished playing. That's definitely a factor in how long I want to stay over there – how the family settles and what the balance is like and if I'm enjoying the footy."

Richie Mo'unga still has unfinished business with the Crusaders. Photo / Photosport

Mo'unga could consult any number of counterparts to gain insight into Japanese rugby and living. Retallick, Barrett, McKenzie, Ben Smith, Kieran Read are among Japan's recent high-profile Kiwi recruits but he reached out to two former Crusaders teammates for perspective.

"I've talked to a lot of people. I'm really close friends with Matt Todd and Ryan Crotty who were just knocked out in the Japan semifinals. They're in similar positions in terms of their kids being similar ages. They really enjoy it; they love the balance of family and footy. It's good to hear from those guys about it."

Last year Barrett surpassed Mo'unga in the All Blacks pecking order but when the Crusaders maestro departs for Japan, his absence will leave a huge hole.

While his future beyond next year appears mapped out, Mo'unga says it was a no-brainer to first pursue goals with the Crusaders and All Blacks over the next 18 months.

"The World Cup is definitely a huge motivator for me wanting to have another crack and right some wrongs from the last one, take all those lessons on board and have my name in those conversations and get a job done there."

Notching a century with the Crusaders and attempting to add to his five Super Rugby championships, including two Aotearoa titles, continues to drive him, too.

"I love representing the Crusaders. The success in the past is motivating me to chase more championships. Another big one to stick around for next year is the opportunity to play 100 games for the Crusaders. That's been a huge goal of mine the last couple of years. Being able to do that would be so special. It would feel like ticking a massive box being alongside other great Crusaders who have done the same.

"We've got quarter-finals this weekend and that's a huge motivation. There's more challenges around the All Blacks before the World Cup and the Japanese trip will come along. The most important thing for me is nailing right now, mentally and physically being where I need to be and pushing for another title with the Crusaders. I know everything else will look after itself."