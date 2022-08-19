Ian Foster has survived as All Blacks head coach, with the NZ Rugby board hailing the team's "magnificent" weekend win in South Africa. Video / NZ Herald

Ian Foster has survived as All Blacks head coach, with the NZ Rugby board hailing the team's "magnificent" weekend win in South Africa. Video / NZ Herald

Two-and-a-half years into his All Blacks tenure, Ian Foster now boasts a coaching team capable of delivering seminal change.

Foster's promotion from assistant to All Blacks head coach following the crushing 2019 World Cup semifinal defeat to England was a firm vote for continuity.

It is clear, despite the belated united front presented at Foster's retention announcement on Wednesday, that theory has not worked, with fresh ideas needed from newly-appointed assistant coaches Jason Ryan and Joe Schmidt.

Foster, Ryan, Schmidt could yet form a formidable trio but it should not have taken 26 tests – 17 wins, eight losses and a draw - for the All Blacks to compile a highly regarded coaching team. Not when global rugby boasts so many world-class New Zealand coaches.

All Blacks assistant coach Joe Schmidt (R) talks with Aaron Smith (L). Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Such a failing shines a glaring light on the appointment of Foster's original coaching team, particularly when Ryan was then aligned to Scott Robertson's alternative unit that also featured Super Rugby head coaches Leon MacDonald and Jason Holland.

Entrenched loyalty and a lack of evolution, from squad selections to the search for solutions week to week, has stagnated the All Blacks to a point where they have won two from their last seven tests.

The inspired Ellis Park upset, set against the backdrop of an under-siege team and a head coach's job on the line, was a significant moment in time that ultimately forced NZ Rugby to backflip on the mood for change.

Yet it is impossible to shake the overriding sense the All Blacks are making up for lost time.

Ryan's introduction as forwards coach following the 2-1 home series loss to Ireland delivered clear, meaningful change in South Africa. The maul defence was unrecognisable from the problems Ireland and others exposed; the malfunctioning lineout improved out of sight and while one performance is not enough evidence to suggest longstanding breakdown issues have been amended, the work there to provide crisp, clean ball in the second test against the Springboks signals further progress.

That Ryan achieved such definitive change in such a compressed, pressured three-week window since replacing John Plumtree speaks to the quality of his coaching nous that was evident throughout his six years at the Crusaders.

Schmidt could now have a similar, profound impact on the All Blacks attack and defence.

Joe Schmidt. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Alongside the victory in Johannesburg, and vocal support from senior players, Schmidt progressing from the backroom selector and analyst brief he assumed following the Ireland series to a hands-on role with the All Blacks was a significant factor in New Zealand Rugby retaining Foster.

It is no coincidence the All Blacks sole victory against Ireland came after Schmidt joined their camp ahead of the first test at Eden Park after Covid struck down Foster and his assistant coaches.

Feedback this season from the Blues, where Schmidt worked alongside MacDonald, was glowing of his involvement behind the scenes, too.

Foster has made no secret of his desire to lure Schmidt into the All Blacks since he returned home from Ireland. Considered one of the game's most astute minds, Schmidt's deep-seated knowledge of the northern hemisphere game will be invaluable. The more entrenched he becomes in the All Blacks, the more comfortable he will feel to challenge established ideas and game plans, too.

Prior to the Ellis Park triumph, when a dominant forward platform and Richie Mo'unga's promotion proved instrumental, the All Blacks predictable attack and their inability to construct tries through phase play was a consistent source of frustration.

Attack coach Brad Mooar, whom NZ Rugby paid out of his contract with Welsh club Scarletts two years ago to join the All Blacks, bore the brunt of those issues when he was let go with Plumtree to leave Foster to assume responsibility for this area in South Africa.

That scenario was never a long-term solution, though.

Schmidt's full-time involvement could now elevate the All Blacks attack to another level, and his influence is sure to spread to defence.

All Blacks celebrating at Ellis Park Stadium. Photo / Getty Images.

"It's always been in the plan in some form but the exact timing I didn't really know," Foster said of Schmidt's vastly reshaped role. "I've been talking to Joe for three years. He had very strong reasons to have a bit of a break and not get back in the limelight so I've dragged him back in.

"I'd like to thank Kelly, his wife, particularly. He loved his time with Leon at the Blues and got a taste for it. The work he's been doing behind the scenes for us has got him ready to do this. I'm delighted he's here for the right reasons and he complements the group we've got.

"While I assumed the attack portfolio in its entirety the last few weeks, it was still good to have his input behind the scenes, but this is going to enable us to coach at a deeper level than before."

With NZ Rugby's unanimous endorsement, the backing of his players and fresh ideas from a revamped coaching team, Foster has everything he could hope to request to deliver the elite success demanded of the All Blacks.