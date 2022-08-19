Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|RugbyUpdated

The profound change-maker: The All Blacks' new key figure

5 minutes to read
Ian Foster has survived as All Blacks head coach, with the NZ Rugby board hailing the team's "magnificent" weekend win in South Africa. Video / NZ Herald

Ian Foster has survived as All Blacks head coach, with the NZ Rugby board hailing the team's "magnificent" weekend win in South Africa. Video / NZ Herald

Liam Napier
By
Liam Napier

Liam Napier is a sports writer for NZME

Two-and-a-half years into his All Blacks tenure, Ian Foster now boasts a coaching team capable of delivering seminal change.

Foster's promotion from assistant to All Blacks head coach following the crushing 2019 World Cup semifinal

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.