Fiji took on the All Blacks in Dunedin last night. Photo / Photosport

The Fiji rugby union says it will discuss players' concerns about wearing jerseys supporting Covid vaccinations before the second test against the All Blacks in Hamilton.

The team were supposed to wear jerseys with the words "Vaccinate Fiji" on the chest in last night's 57-23 loss to New Zealand in Dunedin, but the idea was ditched because of opposition from some team members.

The country is being hit hard by a Covid-19 outbreak, with over 8000 active cases in isolation and 52 deaths.

As of July 9, 349,396 Fijians have received their first dose of the vaccine and 65,618 have received their second dose.

A drive-through vaccination centre in Suva, Fiji. Photo / Facebook

Health Secretary James Fong said this meant 59.6 per cent of the target population have received at least one dose and 11.2 per cent are now fully vaccinated nationwide.

Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama on Thursday revealed tough new rules to encourage people to get immunised against the coronavirus.

Fijian public servants have been told they will be sacked if they do not get fully vaccinated by November 1, this year.

Fiji Rugby chief executive John O'Connor said the union would talk to players and sponsors to decide the best way to promote the "Vaccinate Fiji" message in next Saturday's game.