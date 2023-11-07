Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby

The challenges for Scott Robertson and the All Blacks in 2024 after Rugby World Cup

Gregor Paul
By
5 mins to read
Cheree Kinnear takes a look at how Scott Robertson got the top spot as All Blacks coach. Video / NZ Herald

Financial need, brand ambition and public expectation are going to collide next year, presenting new All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson with the sort of baptism no one in his position has ever

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport