Scott Robertson will be the next All Blacks coach from 2024. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Scott Robertson will be the next All Blacks coach from 2024. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Third time’s a charm for Scott Robertson.

Twice passed over for the All Blacks head coaching role - once after the 2019 World Cup then again last year when placed on stand-by with Ian Foster’s job on the line - Robertson only believed he had landed his coveted role as he held the pen to sign the four-year contract from 2024.

“That marked a big moment for me,” Robertson said, one hour after formalising his appointment in Wellington today. “The last three to four years have been a big part of me and my growth and how I’ve reacted. I’ve asked the players to do it, so I had to as well. I stayed in the fight, and here I am now. I’m really proud of myself but also the support I’ve had. I’m really privileged and honoured.

“I never thought I’d walk away as such but you start to look at options. I made it pretty clear it was my last year with the Crusaders and I wanted to become an international coach. I’m pretty loyal as a player and a coach. This is something I’ve worked hard for.”

In a hectic 48 hours Robertson jetted from Crusaders training yesterday to present to the coaching appointment panel featuring NZ Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson, board members Dr Farah Palmer and Bailey MacKey, head of high performance Mike Anthony, Eddie Kohlhase from High Performance Sport NZ and former All Blacks centre Conrad Smith.

Robertson was then asked to return on Tuesday and present again to the board, before his succession was unanimously agreed. Former Highlanders turned Japan coach Jamie Joseph also contested the role.

After calling his parents, Morris and Jocelyn, wife Jane and three sons with the news, Robertson admitted the experience left his heart spinning and voice breaking.

“It’s been emotional. We’ve been riding it a lot and this was the big one. I’m really proud but also a bit of relief in there. I’ve been here all day yesterday in a suit and all day today presenting to a panel and then the board.

“I’ve been preparing and getting ready for this opportunity for a long period of time. I prepared as deeply as I could so I got my authentic self across.”

NZ Rugby chairwoman Dame Patsy Reddy, Scott Robertson and NZ Rugby CEO Mark Robinson speak to the media. Photo / Mark Mitchell

While he doesn’t assume charge until after this year’s World Cup, Robertson was immediately probed on how he planned to evolve the All Blacks compared to Foster’s tenure that has seven months yet to run.

“We’re different people, different coaches. We do it in our own ways. How I leave my mark on the group is what I presented today. The way I look [at] and view the game is different. The way I create the culture is going to be different. The game might be played differently so there’s going to be natural innovation.”

As results nose-dived last year Foster endured intense scrutiny that reached fever pitch after a home series defeat to Ireland that left him fighting for his job in South Africa. Despite that backdrop, Robertson embraced the significant elevation in expectations and consuming judgment the All Blacks role will bring.

“I get excited by this stuff. This is what gets me going. It’s important I take the next step up and be ambitious. It’s great timing.”

One of Robertson’s major wins over Joseph was convincing New Zealand Rugby to ignore his lack of international experience.

Robertson’s All Blacks coaching team is expected to include Crusaders assistant Scott Hansen, Blues head coach Leon MacDonald, Hurricanes head coach Jason Holland and All Blacks forwards mentor Jason Ryan.

“That was one of the questions. My answer was about continued success compared to international experience — the balance of the two and bringing my formula with me.”

Asked to assess his relationship with Foster, Robertson indicated they had spoken recently.

“We’re really professional in that regard. We’re in a coaching profession that’s pretty brutal but my first thing is to pick up the phone and be a man first before anything else. It’s great to be here today but I understand my roles and responsibilities.”

Scott Robertson speaks to the media after being announced as the All Blacks coach from 2024. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The positive tone of the announcement briefly turned tense as NZ Rugby boss Mark Robinson was quizzed on whether Foster, who is in Europe to view the Six Nations and attend World Rugby meetings, had been told of Robertson’s appointment.

Foster has, on multiple occasions, publicly criticised the decision to break with tradition and appoint the next All Blacks coach pre-World Cup, suggesting it would create an unnecessary distraction for the All Blacks and the wider management team who now face a staff cleanout this year.

“He’s in a different time zone at the moment. We’ve been in contact,” Robinson said. “He has been communicated with that there’s an announcement coming today.

“We’re very clear we believe this is the right process for an international coaching environment that is changing rapidly. We have owned that process, we think it’s the right thing to do and we stand by that very strongly at this time.

“The All Blacks have our 100 per cent support as they go into the World Cup. We’re looking forward to working with them over the next six months to do everything we can to make sure that tournament is a huge success.”

Roberton’s track record of success, which includes six successive titles with the Crusaders, was impossible to overlook this time around. So, too, did his vision for change proved enticing.

“Razor is a really compelling choice. We’re delighted he’s bringing a fresh set of eyes, huge energy, capacity for innovation, deep understanding of our system.”

Year after year Robertson imprinted his credentials on the domestic scene. Post World Cup he finally gets the chance to prove his worth on the pinnacle stage.