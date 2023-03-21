Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Scott Robertson ready to evolve the All Blacks after being named coach for 2024

Liam Napier
By
5 mins to read
Scott Robertson will be the next All Blacks coach from 2024. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Scott Robertson will be the next All Blacks coach from 2024. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Third time’s a charm for Scott Robertson.

Twice passed over for the All Blacks head coaching role - once after the 2019 World Cup then again last year when placed on stand-by with Ian Foster’s

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport