Her time on tour has spanned more than three decades and 49 singles titles, including seven grand slams, and somehow she is still going.

“I don’t know how she does it,” said ASB Classic tournament director Nicolas Lamperin. “To have that same level of passion and desire, after so long and after winning so much, is unique. I haven’t seen that longevity before, not in singles and not in the professional era.”

Williams had an extended hiatus from the sport after playing in the Miami Open in March last year, off the back of an injury-plagued 2023 season. Most expected that would be it but she returned to the court in Washington in July, where she stunned world No 34 Peyton Stearns, beating the 23-year-old 6-3, 6-4 as an unranked wildcard.

She also played Cincinnati, then had another appearance at Flushing Meadows, where she took the first set off 11th seed Karolina Muchova before losing in three. Watching on, Lamperin was impressed – “She was actually playing really well and she seemed to be healthly again” – and made immediate inquiries with her agent. A fortnight later the representative was in contact again, to say Williams had committed to the 2026 season and the deal was done.

Williams appears to be in a good space.

“Where I am at this year is so much different to where I was at last year,” said Williams at the US Open. “It’s night and day, being able to prepare for the tournament as opposed to preparing for surgery a year ago.”

Venus Williams is preparing to make her seventh appearance in Auckland. Photos / NZME

Williams will make her seventh appearance in Auckland, which occupies a special place in her decorated career. She charmed the crowds on her first visit in 2014 – where she was runner-up to Ana Ivanovic – before winning the title the following year, beating Caroline Wozniacki in the final. Williams only missed one ASB Classic between 2014 and 2020, then returned in 2023.

Despite playing infrequently over the past three years, Lamperin said Williams remains a big drawcard.

“She’s a massive name,” said Lamperin. “I’ve seen the way people were watching her in the US Open, the way that the media room is filled every time she’s coming in after a game. There’s a lot of attention around her still. To still be competitive at this age… it’s unheard of.”

Of her grand slam haul, Williams has collected five Wimbledon titles, along with two at the US Open. She has also reached nine other major singles finals, including the Australian Open (twice) and the 2002 French Open. Williams also has 14 Grand Slam doubles titles and three Olympic doubles gold medals.