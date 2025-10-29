He was runner-up in 2019 – beaten by Tennys Sandgren, before possibly the most painful defeat of all in 2023, when he lost to Richard Gasquet in the decider, with the French veteran coming back from a set down.

Norrie will also want to erase memories of January, when he was bounced out in the first round, upset by world No 78 Facundo Diaz Acosta, before a similarly swift demise in Melbourne.

Cameron Norrie has had a testing season, hampered by injuries. Photo / ATP Tour

The 30-year-old has had a testing season, hampered by injuries. After being a fixture in the top 20 since November 2021, Norrie’s ranking blew out to 91 in mid-May. It’s a long road back from there, but he has made the steady climb.

He reached the fourth round at Roland Garros – beaten by Novak Djokovic – before a memorable run at Wimbledon to the last eight, eventually stopped by Alcaraz. That took him back inside the top 50. Wednesday’s stunning 4-6 6-3 6-4 win over Alcaraz at the Paris Masters was the biggest sign yet that Norrie has regained form and belief, as he notched his first victory over a world No 1.

“Massive, so big for me,” Norrie told local media. “I have been coming back from my injury. I have just tried to enjoy my tennis in the second half of the year, and I was able to do that and to get a win like this, the biggest of my career, my first over a World No 1 and especially against the most confident player in the world right now.”

Norrie, who became just the third player in tournament history to beat the top seed in the opening round in Paris, will be back inside the top 30 next week.

Cam Norrie beat the ATP No 1 Carlos Alcaraz in Paris this week. Photo / ATP Tour

The 1.88m left-hander learned the game at Bucklands Beach Tennis Club. He moved to the United States on a tennis scholarship before switching tennis allegiance to Great Britain, where his parents were born and where he was able to receive significant backing, though the lack of support from Tennis New Zealand was also a factor.

On the men’s side, Norrie remains the closest we have to a local hero and always attracts a significant following at the Stanley Street courts.

“There is no one who would like their name on the trophy at the ASB Classic more than Cam,” said tournament director Nicolas Lamperin. “We are indebted to his ongoing support for our tournament, and we are sure that his fans will be out in force to support him.

“Tennis is a massively challenging game, but made even more difficult when players face the extra challenge of returning from injury. No one works harder at his craft and gets more out of his game than Cam.”

Lamperin said more player announcements are due in the coming weeks.

Michael Burgess has been a sports journalist for the New Zealand Herald since 2005, covering the Olympics, Fifa World Cups, and America’s Cup campaigns. He is a co-host of the Big League podcast.