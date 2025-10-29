Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Tennis

ASB Classic tennis: Cameron Norrie booked for Auckland return, after stunning Carlos Alcaraz

Michael Burgess
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Kiwi tennis player Cameron Norrie has played Auckland's ASB Classic on nine previous occasions.

Kiwi tennis player Cameron Norrie has played Auckland's ASB Classic on nine previous occasions.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Cameron Norrie is returning for another crack at his hometown event.

After a huge win over World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz in Paris this week, the tennis player has confirmed he will be back at Auckland’s ASB Classic in 2026.

It’s always expected that Norrie will play here, given he

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save