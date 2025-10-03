The prospect of the ASB Classic taking place under a covered arena is closer than ever.
That’s the upshot of the Government’s announcement on Friday, with the $5 million investment into the roof project at Manuka Doctor Arena. That represents a third of the overall estimated cost of $15m, thoughthat figure may increase slightly in time. But the importance of the Government’s initiative can’t be underestimated, because it feels like the day when the roof project went from a vision to a reality.
There has been debate about the need for a covered structure at Stanley St for the Auckland tennis fortnight for at least 20 years. It always seemed like a bit of a pipe dream, especially given the vast majority of events on the ATP and WTA tours (below grand slam level) take place under open skies and the potential costs involved.
There has also been a growing awareness of the importance of the event to Auckland and the wider region – in terms of the economic impact – along with a fear that the ATP or WTA could withdraw their tournament licences, in favour of richer markets in Asia, if steps weren’t taken to future-proof the event.
Even more significantly, the Government’s move will be a spur for the Auckland Council to make its own. The Herald understands such an announcement could come towards the end of the year – when the dust has settled from the local body elections.
On Friday, Prime Minister Chris Luxon made it clear he sees the project as a co-funding arrangement, with portions from central and local government, and from Tennis Auckland and the private sector.
It’s also a win for fans. On a sunny, clear day, some may miss the feeling of being under blue skies, but at least the structure – modelled on the South Australian tennis centre in Adelaide – allows for natural light and circulating air. The other benefit is to the region, with a facility that could be used for a variety of third-party events, from concerts and conferences to all kinds of sport.
Luxon, who is often sighted at Stanley St on finals day, said the move was vital.
“We’ve all sat there watching the TV, or come to watch matches, and it’s been ruined by rain,” he told the Herald, adding that investing in the roof was a no-brainer.
“Two years ago, we had a very rained-out tournament that, you’ll remember, they were televising from the practice courts inside. When you’ve got tennis fans all around the world, hundreds of millions of them, and they watch those events, it’s not a great projection of New Zealand out to the world.”
With the demolition of the Robinson stand complete, earthworks are continuing in preparation for the new temporary stand for the 2026 event, modelled on similar structures at Queens and Monaco. That stand – plus other enhancements – will lift capacity to 3,500, meeting the minimum tour requirements.
Michael Burgess has been a sports journalist for the New Zealand Herald since 2005, covering the Olympics, Fifa World Cups, and America’s Cup campaigns. He is a co-host of the Big League podcast.