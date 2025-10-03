But even so, the project needed a push from somewhere, given Tennis Auckland doesn’t have massive reservoirs of cash. That came on Friday. Tennis Auckland had been proactive in seeking private investors and donors – with some success – but those conversations will be much easier now because people are more likely to back something that is going to happen.

Even more significantly, the Government’s move will be a spur for the Auckland Council to make its own. The Herald understands such an announcement could come towards the end of the year – when the dust has settled from the local body elections.

On Friday, Prime Minister Chris Luxon made it clear he sees the project as a co-funding arrangement, with portions from central and local government, and from Tennis Auckland and the private sector.

So now, the way is clear. Luxon talked of his hopes for the project to be completed for the 2027 event, but that is ambitious, with 2028 likely to be the first staged under cover.

Gael Monfils lifts the trophy after defeating Zizou Bergs in last year's ASB Classic men's final. Photo / Photosport

It will be a game-changer for organisers, especially commercially, with their ability to guarantee play and sessions. It will also help with attracting players. Touring professionals are used to rain delays – and generally accept them – but it can be awkward, especially with big names, who are keen for a smooth start to the year.

It’s also a win for fans. On a sunny, clear day, some may miss the feeling of being under blue skies, but at least the structure – modelled on the South Australian tennis centre in Adelaide – allows for natural light and circulating air. The other benefit is to the region, with a facility that could be used for a variety of third-party events, from concerts and conferences to all kinds of sport.

Luxon, who is often sighted at Stanley St on finals day, said the move was vital.

“We’ve all sat there watching the TV, or come to watch matches, and it’s been ruined by rain,” he told the Herald, adding that investing in the roof was a no-brainer.

“Two years ago, we had a very rained-out tournament that, you’ll remember, they were televising from the practice courts inside. When you’ve got tennis fans all around the world, hundreds of millions of them, and they watch those events, it’s not a great projection of New Zealand out to the world.”

With the demolition of the Robinson stand complete, earthworks are continuing in preparation for the new temporary stand for the 2026 event, modelled on similar structures at Queens and Monaco. That stand – plus other enhancements – will lift capacity to 3,500, meeting the minimum tour requirements.

