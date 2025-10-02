The Government has today announced a $5 million investment in a new Centre Court roof for Auckland’s Manuka Doctor Arena.

The covered venue will mean an end to rain cancellations and delays and assist in attracting players, with many other short and long-term benefits.

“I’m thrilled our recent support package for major events and tourism will help secure the future of this important sporting asset for Auckland and New Zealand,” Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston said.

“Stanley St is an iconic venue and has played host to at least a million spectators over the years, with hundreds of matches from high-profile tennis stars including Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Serena Williams.

“Today’s investment not only future-proofs Centre Court against the weather but also expands the types of events which can be held there, attracting more visitors and supporting our economy.

“It will also increase seating capacity and give more Kiwis the chance to experience world-class sporting action.”

The Government’s $5m investment will support Tennis Auckland in co-funding its Centre Court Roof project, estimated to cost $15m and planned for completion in 2027.

Artist's impression of the proposed roof at Manuka Doctor Arena, home of the ASB Classic. Graphic / Supplied

Earlier this year Auckland Council agreed an initial injection of $1.5m towards the overall project, which encompasses the demolition of the Robinson stand, the enlarging of the court and capacity to meet ATP tour standards and – eventually – the erection of a permanent canopy roof over the arena.

ASB Classic organisers were also aware that the size of centre court doesn’t meet current tour standards. As players get more athletic – and are serving more strongly and hitting harder – the existing dimensions have come under pressure.

In 2023, the ATP tour revised its minimum court length standards to 40.23m, more than 3m longer than Auckland’s 36.95m. The new surface will cover 41m – allowing players more room to receive booming serves and groundstrokes.

The new roof will also provide an indoor concert option for the city.

Artist's impression of a concert under the proposed roof at Manuka Doctor Arena. Graphic / Supplied

This is the first infrastructure investment announced in the Government’s new $70 million Major Events and Tourism Package, designed to energise the events sector, boost visitor numbers, and drive economic activity across New Zealand.

“If we want to continue to attract world-class events to New Zealand, we need to have world-class facilities to go along with them,” Upston said.

“Tennis Auckland already works really hard to promote and host what is a showpiece sporting event for New Zealand.

“This roof will mean more certainty for organisers, players and fans alike, and I love that we’re able to announce baseline funding to support it.

“Upgrading existing events and tourism infrastructure like this bolsters associated activities in our cities and regions and improves the overall visitor experience.

“This is a first announcement, but local communities and businesses up and down the country will benefit significantly as we make further decisions, particularly around our hugely popular cycle trails.”

The planned interior under the proposed roof at Manuka Doctor Arena, home of the ASB Classic. Graphic / Supplied

According to Tennis Auckland chief executive Rohan West, they had little choice but to build a roof.

It needs to safeguard the future of the ASB Classic fortnight, given the constant threat of potential new tournaments in Australia, Asia and the Middle East.

The extended area will bring other side benefits, with space for two fullsize basketball, volleyball or netball courts, four 3x3 basketball courts and an international-standard futsal court.

“It will open up the Manuka Doctor Arena centre court for far more community sports events and third-party sports activities,” said West.

Demolition of the Robinson stand began in August. Beyond that will be landscaping, retaining walls, drainage works, power and data ducting, and everything else necessary to get the site ready.

At tournament time in January, a temporary grandstand will be installed, with a capacity of just over 1000. West points out that the scaffolded grandstand is a model used at other notable tournaments, including Queens in London and Monte Carlo.

“It’ll be a far better experience,” said West. “Better views, higher [seat] backs, more comfortable.”

The new structure will also include a luxury section, with plush seats and food and drink delivered to the stand, named the Pohutukawa Terrace.

The entire redevelopment, encompassing the roof, has been costed at $15m.