“My personal goal is to have fun, I think right now and enjoy the moment, not put too much pressure on myself,” Venus Williams said.

“I don’t know if I define success at this moment in any sort of way other than believing in myself and sticking to my process. That’s not easy to do, especially after a layoff. So those are my goals.”

Venus Williams, the 2000 Sydney Olympic singles champion, has won five Wimbledon singles titles and two US Open crowns.

The most recent of her 49 WTA titles came in 2019 at the Taiwan Open. That was the last year she played a full tour schedule.

“I definitely feel I’ll play well,” Williams said. “I’m still the same player. I’m a big hitter. I hit big. This is my brand.

“So it’s about hitting big and actually putting it in. So this will be my effort. Put it in the court. That’s my main goal.”

A year ago, tennis was far from the most important thing on her mind.

“Yeah, my health journey was very scary. You know, this time a year ago I was preparing to go to surgery,” she said. “There was no way for me to play tennis or play the US Open... I was just trying to get healthy.

“In this last year, I have been through a lot physically, so to come back and be able to play and hopefully enjoy myself is a great opportunity.”

‘Fun of the challenge’

Williams was feeling well enough to accept a wildcard and a visit to Wimbledon added some inspiration.

“I had been hitting the ball and of course I love the game and the hard courts. It’s my favourite surface, what I feel comfortable on. So all those different factors,” Williams said of her choice to play in Washington.

“When I went to Wimbledon this year, I was there for a day and it was so beautiful and exciting. I remembered all the times that I had, and of course the adrenaline, all those things.

“I think just the pure fun of playing the game, the fun of the challenge, overcoming. Those things are very exciting.”

The seven Slam singles titles by Williams match the rest of the Washington field, which includes four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka of Japan.