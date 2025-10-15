“I think that to start the year, it’s nice to be somewhere that you’re comfortable and feels like home. I enjoy playing there.

“And I’ve played well in the Australian Open after that tournament, and it’s one that I’d like to keep coming back to.”

Shelton first played at the ASB Classic in 2023, which was part of his first-ever trip outside of the United States, where as a wild card he reached the second round.

In 2024, he was the top seed and was knocked out in the semis by Taro Daniel. Earlier this year, again as the No 1 seed, he was bundled out in the second round by Jakub Mensik, who is also returning in 2026.

ASB Classic tournament director Nicolas Lamperin is pleased Shelton has opted to return again.

“We could not be more delighted to welcome Ben, along with his father and coach Bryan, back to Auckland and to the ASB Classic,” said Lamperin.

“We have all watched with real pride and excitement as Ben has moved into the select group at the top of world tennis. And we are so thrilled and proud that he and Bryan have chosen to start their 2026 year right here in Auckland.

“It is remarkable to see how Ben first came as a wild card entry and four years later, he has established himself into the top 10.”

Defending men’s champion Gael Monfils has already confirmed his return in 2026, while New Zealand’s Lulu Sun, promising American Iva Jovica and four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka will feature in the women’s draw.

More big names are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

The women’s tournament will run from January 5-11, with the men’s taking place from January 12-17.

Ben Francis is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers breaking sports news.